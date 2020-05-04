Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Hold Hands In Sweet 1st Photo Since She Confirmed Their Baby News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik posed for a romantic photo for a jeweler’s Instagram page while holding hands and showing off matching bracelets that included an evil eye, which is used to mask away negative energy.

It looks like Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, are using jewelry to keep any negative vibes away from their baby-to-be! The soon-to-be parents posed for a sweet photo while holding hands after purchasing matching diamond bracelets with the evil eye symbol on them from George The Jeweler and the jeweler took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous snapshot. In the post, the model and singer’s hands can be seen clasped together while showing off the bracelets and Zayn is also wearing a yellow and pink flower ring on his pointer finger. “Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!! 🧿 @gigihadid @zayn congrats 🥂 #georgethejeweler #gigihadid #zayn #jewelry #bracelets #diamonds,” the caption for the pic read.

The new photo is the first one we’ve seen since Gigi and Zayn went public with their baby news. After reports about the suspected pregnancy made headlines, Gigi confirmed that she’s expecting a bundle of joy when she sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Apr. 30. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said after Jimmy congratulated her in the interview.

Gigi and Zayn are known for their on-again, off-again relationship and their latest reconciliation happened in Dec. 2019. Since then, they’ve seemed inseparable and now that they’re getting ready to welcome a baby into the world, we can bet that they’re feeling closer than ever. They’ve been enjoying their time in quarantine together at Gigi’s family‘s Pennsylvania farmhome so it seems like they’re already preparing to spend a lot of time together after the baby’s born!

We’ll be on the lookout for more pics with Gigi and Zayn in the future. We look forward to seeing memorable moments throughout the couple’s journey to parenthood!