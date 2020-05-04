See Pic
Freddie Prinze Jr Takes Son, Rocky Prinze, 7, Skateboarding On Father-Son Day Out  

Freddie Prinze Jr. & son in Pacific Palisades, CA
Pacific Palisades, CA - Actor Freddie Prinze Jr walks back home after a skateboarding session with young son Rocky Prinze. Freddie wore a clown print mask and a yellow t-shirt for the board time and young Rocky had on knee pads and was carrying a helmet. Freddie, best remembered for his role of Fred in the Scooby-Doo franchise (opposite wife Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne), has appeared in some installments of the Star Wars franchise most recently.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and his son Rocky James were spotted walking home after a skateboarding session in Pacific Palisades, CA on May 3! The father-son duo enjoyed a sunny day outdoors and wore protective masks amid the global health crisis.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was photographed on a rare outing with his 7-year-old son, Rocky James Prinze on Sunday afternoon. The Scooby Doo actor, 44, was pictured walking with his son after they rode skateboards around Pacific Palisades, CA. Freddie’s wife, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace were not pictured.

The father of two wore a clown-print mask and a bright yellow t-shirt as he carried his skateboard, as well as Rocky’s board, which included an assistive pair of handlebars. Meanwhile, young Rocky was pictured wearing knee pads and carrying a helmet. Both father and son stepped out in black sneakers and shorts.

After their Sunday boys’ day, Rocky colored signs with his mom in support of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. “Thank you for all your help essential workers,” he wrote in colorful markers on a card,” as seen in Sarah Michelle’s Instagram Stories. The kind note included a bunch of hearts and was signed, “From Rocky.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. & his son, Rocky

Freddie Prinze Jr. walking with his son, Rocky James after a skateboarding session in Pacific Palisades, CA on May 3, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

It’s been quite the comedy show at home in the Gellar-Prinze household during quarantine. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star recently revealed that she died her hair pink just to mess with her kids.

“Well, because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” Sarah Michelle said in an Instagram video, shared on April 28. She introduced her “Quaran-color” — a rose-gold shade, which is a complete 180 from her previous blonde bob. However, it’s not permanent. The actress admitted that her “#roseallday” hair color is only staying “until it fades out.”