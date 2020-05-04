Meg Donnelly & More ‘Zombies 2’ Stars Reveal BTS Scoop In ‘Miss Tilly’s Fun Time TV Minute’

HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, and Trevor Tordjman’s appearances in the new ‘Miss Tilly’s Fun Time TV Minute’ shorts. They spill some major scoop about their ‘Zombies’ experience!

Starting May 4 on Monday through Thursday nights each week, back-to-back episodes of Big City Greens will air with new Disney Channel shorts titled Miss Tilly’s Fun Time TV Minute. Miss Tilly will be interviewing real Disney Channel stars. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Zombies stars Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, and Trevor Tordjman’s quick chat with Miss Tilly.

Tilly asks Meg how she’s different from her character Addison. “Well, first she’s a cheerleader and I’m not a cheerleader, so that’s the big difference,” Meg says. “But it’s really fun to cheerlead in the movie because it’s nothing like I’ve done before.” Ariel talks about Zombies 2 and Disney Fam Jam, the new show she hosts with Trevor. Ariel talks about she’s actually very similar to Wynter. “Wynter is super crazy. She has a lot of emotion that she cannot control all the time. In real life, I think I’m actually about the same. I really can’t control my emotions,” Ariel admits.

As for Trevor, he tells Miss Tilly that he’s like Bucky in the sense that he has “a lot of energy.” However, he admits that he thinks he’s a “bit nicer” than his Zombies character.

Big City Greens follows mischievous and optimistic 10-year-old Cricket Green who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family—older sister Tilly, father Bill, and Gramma Alice. The voice cast is Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani as sweet Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as quirky older sister Tilly Green, and Bob Joles as hard-working father Bill Green. Fans can watch Big City Greens on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.

For all the Zombies fans out there, get ready. There will be a Zombies and Zombies 2 singalong event on Disney Channel on May 8 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.