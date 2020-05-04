Caitlyn Jenner’s $7.9 Million House That She Lived In On ‘KUWTK’ — See Inside

For those who ever wanted to live like a member of the KarJenner family, Caitlyn Jenner’s four-bedroom Malibu beach getaway is up for auction, so check out this gorgeous, multi-million-dollar dream home.

A piece of Keeping Up with the Kardashians history will soon go to the highest bidder. Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu beach house is going to auction on May 27, per Top Ten Real Estate Deals, a website focused on legendary luxury real estate listings. In 2013, when she started to feel a bit pressed by the Kardashian chaos in Calabasas, Kris Jenner suggested Caitlyn find herself a home where she could get away and chill. She rented a Malibu beach house overlooking Lechuza Beach for $14,500 a month for several years, and now, the property is available. However, it was previously listed at $7.995 million, so KUWTK fans better come up with some serious cash if they want to call Caitlyn’s chill-out pad their own.

KUWTK fans will recognize the home from Season 10, the one in which Caitlyn came out as a trans woman. The property was home to her during a crucial period in her life, an aspect that won’t be lost on any KUWTK fan who could afford the home’s price tag. The residence has recently been “refurbished and updated, including replacing the deck railings with clear glass so as to have uninterrupted ocean and beach views,” according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals. It’s a gated four-bedroom, four-bath house, one that sits on a knoll with steps to the sand. With a multi-level living area boasting 4,456 square feet, Caitlyn’s former home has a “dramatic, tropical entrance [that] opens to several different levels dappled in sunlight from a high rooftop skylight and wide views of the ocean.”

Light hardwood floors, high ceilings, sliding glass walls, and a fireplace complement the home. There’s also a large chef’s chicken, a “U”-shaped family-sized dining booth, and plenty of space both indoor and outdoor. It’s also located in Malibu, dubbed the “quintessential celebrity hangout” by the real estate website. If living in the same home where Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the Keeping Up cast once hung out wasn’t appealing enough, the neighborhood lists “such as Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Barbara Streisand, [and] Robert Downey, Jr.” as residents. As for Caitlyn, she’s been spending time on her 11-acre Malibu compound, social-distancing herself from the rest of the world with Sophia Hutchins.

This auction isn’t the only significant KarJenner-related real estate move to go down in the past few weeks. Kylie, 22, purchased a 36.5 million dollar mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills. This property — with its seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and 20 parking spaces – puts her in the heart of LA, and Kylie’s decision to buy it put a smile on Caitlyn’s face. “[Caitlyn] thinks the property is a very sound investment and loves that Kylie has been able to buy this new dream home all on her own,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cait’s really proud of how Kylie spends her money. She’s very responsible and sensible with it.”