Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 5 Months, Flashes A Huge Smile In Cute Video With Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris and baby Aeko enjoyed mom-son quality time amid their quarantine in Germany! Ammika shared the sweetest video of her giggly cuddle session with Chris Brown’s baby.

Baby Aeko loves cuddles and kisses from his mom, Ammika Harris! On May 1, Ammika and Chris Brown’s five-month-old baby boy flashed the cutest smile while he was showered with love from his mom. Ammika shared a video of their sweet cuddle session to her Instagram Story, proving that they’re having a blast while quarantining together in Germany, where they’ve remained since Jan. 2020.

Sadly, Breezy couldn’t join in on the family bonding time, given the strict travel restrictions amid the worldwide health crisis. The singer, who’s currently isolating in Los Angeles, has adjusted to the unique situation by keeping in constant contact with his family while they remain abroad. “Chris and Ammika are co-parenting really well. They stay in touch all the time and are constantly FaceTiming so Chris is able to keep up with Aeko as he’s growing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. “He doesn’t want to miss any little milestones since Aeko is growing so fast. Ammika has been really good about sending a ton of pictures and videos to him all the time.”

Ammika has also made sure to keep Aeko’s grandma, Mama Joyce (Chris’ mom) “updated on Aeko’s progress,” our source added. Ammika has also made sure to keep her over 876,000 Instagram followers up to speed as well. The proud mom regularly shares adorable photos and videos of Aeko, who consistently melts fans’ hearts.

Ammika has also been showing Breezy love — and vice-versa! Although the true status of the parents’ relationship remains private, they aren’t afraid to regularly exchange flirty comments on Instagram. Chris left flirty comments underneath Ammika’s latest bikini selfie on April 27, while Ammika called the father of her child the “greatest of all time” underneath her Instagram post shared on April 27. It’s clear that there’s no shortage of affection in this family of three!