‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Pumpkin Admits No One Has Heard From Mama June After She Skipped Rehab

Mama June has been radio silent since skipping rehab, and Pumpkin is fed up in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ preview. Pumpkin and Doe Doe decide to bring in a professional to help Alana.

Mama June Shannon is MIA again and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has had enough. Pumpkin is asked by a producer in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 1 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis whether or not she’s seen June since she skipped out on rehab. “No, but apparently nobody has. It’s like what the f**k ever,” a frustrated Pumpkin says. Dealing with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson hasn’t been easy either. “How much more can I possibly f**king take?” Pumpkin asks.

Alana was devastated when she found out her mom ditched rehab. Pumpkin asked production to leave for the day when Alana was told about June, but things took a turn for the worse when Alana went on Instagram Live and pretended to snort cocaine. “That video of Alana really breaks my heart,” Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon says. “I mean, of course, you want to blame Alana right off the bat, but we all know it’s just her acting out. In all reality, June saying she wanted to go to rehab and then not showing up, I blame it all on that.”

Pumpkin wants Alana to talk to a professional. Doe Doe brings up Dr. Ish. Pumpkin doesn’t think that’s a bad idea. “I mean, he’s been there since the beginning of all this and he already knows the history of our family’s problems,” Pumpkin admits. Pumpkin and Doe Doe agree to call him.

However, Pumpkin is worried about what could happen with her sister. "While I think getting Dr. Ish to come is a good idea, we've also done this before," she says. "Mama walked out, it backfired in our face, she didn't [expletive]. I'm just scared that's going to happen with Alana."