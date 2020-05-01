‘Mama June: Family Crisis’: Jennifer Prepares To Fight For Custody Of Honey Boo Boo

After watching Alana (‘Honey Boo Boo’) pretend to snort drugs on social media, Jennifer worked on convincing Sugar Bear that they should be fighting for custody of his daughter.

Jennifer Thompson became furious after watching Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson acting erratic on social media. And once she alerted Sugar Bear of the fact that Honey Boo Boo pretended to snort cocaine in a live video for all to see, she told him that they need to start thinking about fighting for full custody of his daughter, and taking away the temporary custody they gave to Pumpkin. In fact, during the May 1 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Jennifer met up with June’s sister-in-law for some advice on the situation and to see if she could get any information that might help them.

June’s sister-in-law basically told Jennifer to fight for full custody of Alana, so that’s what she tried convincing Sugar Bear to do. But he told her that he’s nervous to do so because he doesn’t want to lose the little time he gets with Alana if they lose in court. To him, it doesn’t make sense to upset everyone when there’s no guarantee they’ll win in court. Jennifer didn’t agree, so we’ll see how that one plays out.

Meanwhile, Alana hit a breaking point when she was forced to confront the real reason why she posted such a scandalous video online. After shoveling poop as part of her punishment, Alana came home to find Marriage Boot Camp‘s Dr. Ish waiting for her. Pumpkin had requested his help, and he was more than happy to see what he could do for the family. And he actually helped Alana tell her family that she feared she was a burden on them. It’s the reason why she says she acted out, but they reassured her that not only do they love her, they also want her around. So they asked her to be more honest about her feelings moving forward, even if she’s afraid to be.

Afterwards, Pumpkin’s husband learned that Mama June was selling all of their possessions online to make some extra cash. She didn’t even ask for their permission, nor did she tell them she’d be doing so, so they were beyond furious when they found out. How low can Mama June go?

