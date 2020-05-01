The midseason ‘KUWTK’ trailer reveals the toll the coronavirus outbreak has took on the KarJenners, including Kylie Jenner. The billionaire admits she knows someone who contracted the lethal virus!

The nationwide pandemic has made its way onto Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In a mid-season trailer for the E! show that dropped on April 30, fans get a sneak peek at how much the coronavirus outbreak has affected the KarJenners beyond their social media PSAs to stay at home. Among them, Kylie Jenner had a surprising confession to make! “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” the 22-year-old billionaire announced in the teaser. She didn’t disclose who this person was, but the alarm in her voice was unmistakable. This virus is a very real threat.

Kylie filmed this confession alone, since she and her family members are practicing social distancing. Kris Jenner, 64, who is used to frequent family socialization, is especially taking these orders hard. In another emotional moment during the trailer, the Kardashian matriarch breaks down in tears in front of Khloe Kardashian, 35, as they quarantine apart. “Khloe I miss you…I wish I could hug you,” Kris says as she sobs in front of her daughter. Meanwhile, Khloe had something more optimistic to tell viewers: “We’re all gonna get through this.”

Kylie and the rest of her family live in Los Angeles, which was issued a stay-at-home order on March 19. Luckily, up to that point, the family already filmed a majority of Season 18 — save for the finale. Kim Kardashian previously revealed that her family would take production into their own hands, filming the very last episode on their cell phones! “We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloe’s doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!,” Kim revealed during her March 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kylie hasn’t been in total isolation, though! Of course, the makeup mogul is quarantining with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and has reunions here and there with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott. In fact, he made a brief cameo in Kylie’s TikTok uploaded on April 30, the day of his 28th birthday! Kylie also made sure to give her ex a loving shout-out on her Instagram Story — here’s to hoping their post-breakup relationship will be explored even more in the rest of this season of KUWTK.