Kim Jong-Un Seemingly Resurfaces After Weeks Of Health Rumors — See Pics

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a fertilizer factory in South Pyongan, near Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of the fertilizer factory, state media said Saturday, May 2, 2020, ending an absence that had triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10630814a) A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary, at the ground-breaking ceremony of for the construction of the Pyongynag Hospital, 17 March 2020 (issued 01 May 2020). North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at ground-breaking ceremony of for the construction of the Pyongynag Hospital, Korea - 17 Mar 2020
Kim Jong-Un appears to have made his first public appearance in 20 days. In newly released photos, the North Korean leader is seen at a fertilizer plant with his sister Kim Jo Jong.

Kim Jong-Un, 36, has resurfaced in newly published photos. The Supreme Leader of North Korea attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for a fertilizer plant in the city of Sunchon, and happily posed for pictures released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency. In the images, which the agency reports were taken on Friday, May 1, the 36-year-old son of Kim Jong-il was all-smiles as he shared a laugh with officials. He could also be seen cutting the celebratory red ribbon with sister Kim Yo Jong to his right, as well as standing in an outdoor area of the new facility. While the images are newly released, HollywoodLife has not been able to independently verify the date of Kim Jong-Un’s appearance where the photos would have been taken.

The North Korean leader has been subject to unconfirmed rumors about his health in recent weeks, with speculation that he was either dead or in a “vegetative state” following a heart surgery, the New York Times writes. Kim Jong-Un was notably absent for the countries’ Day of the Sun celebrations on April 15, which marks both the birthday of his grandfather and North Korean founder, Kim Il-sung, who died in 1994. Other unconfirmed rumors suggested that North Korean doctors had sent the leader of the Workers’ Party to Pyongyang, China for additional medical help, the paper notes. Kim Jong-Un was last publicly seen on April 11.

“All the participants again burst into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah’,” the NYT reports that the Korean Centra News Agency said in a release. “[Kim Jong-Un was] warmly acknowledged the builders and masses raising thunderous cheers.” The newspaper added that apparently no outside press was on-site for the event, however, it is commonplace for the KCNA to first report a public appearance, then follow with a photo release a day later.

Kim Jong-Un is seen attending the opening of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, North Korea in photos released by the countries’ Korean Central News Agency on Friday, May 1. (AP)

The release also described Kim Jong-Un’s visit, saying that he was accompanied by both his sister and other senior Worker’s Party officials who toured the fertilizer plant. Despite rumors about his failing health, the NYT said that North Korea has sent out both gifts and letters in their leaders’ name in the last two weeks.