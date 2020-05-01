See Pic
Emily Ratajkowski Makes High-Waisted Mom Jeans Look Sexy With Tank Top & Skinny Belt

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Emily Ratajkowski’s quarantine fashion is both functional and fashionable. The model stepped out to walk her husky-German shepherd mix, Colombo, in Los Angeles wearing a classic cool girl outfit!

Mom jeans are sweatpants’ glamorous cousin! Emily Ratajkowski, 28, proved that high-waisted denim — normally seen as a comfy alternative to other jean styles — can still be hot while walking her dog in Los Angeles on May 1. The trick was in the cut! Instead of a standard bootleg fit, a ’70s-esque flare lent extra kick to Emily’s step as she and her husky-German shepherd mix, Colombo, enjoyed their stroll. Emily tucked a plain white tank top into the jeans, which were cinched with a brown belt. The result was an outfit that was cozy enough for a dog walk, yet still accentuated Emily’s waist.

Emily’s face mask, however, serves as a reminder of the world’s current predicament. The model has been quarantining with her dog (as you can see below) her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and another couple. While waiting out New York’s shelter-in-place order, Emily hopped onto the celebrity bandwagon of quarantine hair makeovers — she grabbed a pair of scissors and cut her own hair!

Business hasn’t halted for Emily, either. The I Feel Pretty star has been busy promoting her swimwear and clothing brand, Inamorata, which just dropped new pieces. Emily modeled some of these new items herself (a patterned bikini with a matching coverup) in a sultry Instagram video posted on April 29.

It’s good to see Colombo safe and sound by Emily’s side! The model a bit of a panic when she was photographed outside her LA home on April 9, after her mischievous dog made a break for it and escaped the house. Emily even ran out onto the sidewalk on bare feet amid the scare, but it looks like Colombo’s being a good boy now.