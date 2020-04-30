‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Finale Preview: MJ Pleads With Reza To Lift The Restraining Order Against Tommy

MJ and Reza have a talk about their future in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Shahs of Sunset’ season 8 finale, and MJ admits she’ll go to extreme measures if Reza doesn’t lift the restraining order against Tommy.

The future of Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid’s friendship is on the line in the wake of Reza filing a restraining order against MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight. Reza and MJ cross paths at a party in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 1 episode, and MJ doesn’t hesitate to ask Reza if he’s changed his mind about the restraining order. “We’re not going to pursue charges,” Reza tells MJ. However, Reza is still “afraid” of Tommy and what he could do in the future.

“If there’s really going to be a future between you and me, then please don’t do this to us,” MJ pleads. Reza tries to explain his view of things, but MJ just keeps talking. She asks him to give her credit for the entire 30 years they’ve known each other. She apologizes for what’s happened but wants to move forward.

But at the end of the day, she’s standing by her husband. “However, I will f**king burn this house down if you don’t lift everything,” MJ says to Reza, who is just taking all this in and trying to decide what to do next.

The synopsis for the season finale reads: “The Shahs are back in LA for the final episode of the season. GG is preparing herself for another IVF journey. Nema and his sister Mona gather with their dad to get closure on their parents’ divorce. MJ hosts a Sip ‘N See for baby Shams. Destiney is caught in the middle when Mike sides with his girlfriend, Paulina, and not MJ. Sara prepares for a Fourth of July party and everyone is invited. Reza reveals a secret he’s been keeping all to himself. After all is said and done, the future of this tight-knit crew hangs in the balance.” Shahs of Sunset season 8 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.