Chris Pratt & ‘Parks & Rec’ Cast Sing Li’l Sebastian Tribute Song In Epic Reunion Special

The gang’s back together again — virtually, at least! To close out the incredible ‘Parks & Recreation’ reunion special, Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast performed the iconic ‘5000 Candles In The Wind.’

Never forget L’il Sebastian. The Parks & Recreation cast came together for one epic reunion on April 30, with each cast member reprising their beloved character to help raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The special included some surprise appearances from Tammy 2, Jean Ralphio, Bobby Newport, and more. The most touching moment of the reunion was the very end when Andy (Chris Pratt) broke out his guitar to sing the L’il Sebastian tribute song “5000 Candles In The Wind.” We also have to note that Andy, while trapped in his shed, was sporting a L’il Sebastian t-shirt because he’s the best.

Leslie (Amy Poehler), Ron (Nick Offerman), April (Aubrey Plaza), Ben (Adam Scott), Ann (Rashida Jones), Chris (Rob Lowe), Garry (Jim O’Heir), Donna (Retta), and Tom (Aziz Ansari) all joined in to sing as well. Even though it’s been a few years since they last sang this song, it was like no time has passed. Leslie, Ann, Ben, and Jerry turned on their phone flashlights, while April lit a lighter. Chris even teared up!

After the performance was over, everyone signed off but Leslie and Ron. Leslie thanked Ron for getting the gang together again. Ron said it was no problem at all. When he told the crew that Leslie needed them, they cleared their schedules. In a tender moment, Ron told Leslie to “look after yourself once in a while.” Leslie said she would do that and she’d call him tomorrow.

the parks and recreation cast singing bye bye lil sebastian saved 2020 pic.twitter.com/25qEZStid7 — domi (@melissafumeros) May 1, 2020

Parks & Recreation premiered in 2009 and lasted 7 seasons. The show came to an end in 2015. It’s only been 5 years since we bid farewell to our Pawnee faves, but we’ve missed them. In a time of darkness, this Parks & Recreation reunion special was the bright light we needed.