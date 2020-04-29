Sarah Hyland showed off her glowing tan in a cute crop top and denim shorts when she stepped out with her fiance Wells Adams amid lockdown.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland had a total summer glow when she stepped out with her fiance Wells Adams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 29-year-old was spotted on April 28 enjoying some fresh air in Los Angeles, wearing a cute canary yellow crop top, and high-waisted daisy duke shorts. The actress has been adhering to social distancing guidelines by staying at home with Wells, however was seen on the rare outing taking her two dogs for a walk at a nearby park. The brunette beauty pulled her hair into a messy bun, and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, multiple necklaces, dark shades, and several bracelets. She also carried a large, reusable water bottle, adorned with colorful stickers.

In early April, Sarah and Wells gave a whole new meaning to relationship goals in a series of videos he shared to his Instagram Stories. Sarah gave her TV personality beau, 35, a buzz cut while at home in quarantine together — Something she’s never done before. Wells filmed Sarah’s first time using a men’s hair trimmer, and it’s a must-see moment. “This has gotten too much,” Wells said in the beginning of the clip, talking about his grown out head of hair. He then held up a hair clipper. Meanwhile, Sarah emerged in the background wearing a pair of glasses, a cropped tank and jeans.

“How many times have you cut a man’s hair, Sarah?” Wells asked his fiancee, as she held up her hands in a circle shape. “Not just a Zero, but a big fat zero,” she replied. “Ok, so this can go terribly wrong,” Wells admitted. “Never used those,” Sarah added of the buzzer in his hand. Once Sarah started to buzz the bottom of Wells’ hair, the video began to speed up to show the entire hair-cutting process. As for the finished product? “She did a pretty good job,” Wells, who looked surprisingly pleased, said.

It comes amid reports the loved-up pair “can’t wait” to get married. “Sarah and Wells can’t wait to make things official and know it will be special no matter what,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively. “So, [Sarah] knows she will be busy to say the least.” Sarah is also looking forward to her future career prospects: after playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family for a decade, the actress is ready for new projects. “Sarah thinks it is the sky’s the limit for her career after Modern Family. She is enjoying her time off, she is certainly well off financially and doesn’t have to work again, but she wants to star in her own shows and do movies that make her happy,” the source shared with us.