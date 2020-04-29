Ciara & Russell Wilson Throw Daughter, 3, Epic ‘Frozen’ Bday Party & She Says She’s ‘Happy’ In Sweet Video

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their daughter, Sienna’s 3rd birthday at home on April 28! The couple shared sweet videos and photos of their ‘little princess’ enjoying a relaxing spa day before her ‘Frozen’-themed party! Yes, there was a castle.

Ciara and Russell Wilson sure know how to throw a party at home! The couple, who are expecting their third child together, celebrated daughter Sienna’s 3rd birthday on Tuesday with a day full of fun activities. Princess SiSi woke up to a spa day with her mom, who showed off their makeshift salon in videos on her Instagram Stories.

“Nail shop for the princess,” the pregnant singer, 34, captioned a video showing a manicure and pedicure set-up with a slew of colorful polishes to choose from. The next slide featured a cute mother-daughter moment that showed Ciara painting her daughter’s toes. The duo sported pink outfits, which made the image even sweeter.

Next up, it was snack time. Ciara and SiSi crafted edible snowmen out of a few simple sweet and salty treats — a nod to the 3-year-old’s Frozen-themed birthday party. The tasty-looking snowmen were made up of three marshmallows, two pretzel sticks, and a few chocolate chips as the buttons and eyes.

What came next during Sienna’s special day was something she’ll most likely never forget. She received a personal call from singer, JoJo Siwa, (A.K.A. North West‘s BFF). Ciara shared a screen-grab from the FaceTime call, in which the singer donned her signature facial glitter, side-ponytail and pink bow. “Thank you for the bday call today @JoJoSiwa! Sienna was so happy to see you!” Ciara wrote on top of the photo.

(Video credit: Ciara/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Russ revealed on his Instagram Stories that the family capped off the night with a movie — Frozen, of course. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared stunning photos of their daughter’s party decor. Ciara and Russell transformed their California home into a whimsical winter wonderland with floor-to-ceiling pastel balloons and a lavish castle for their princess SiSi.

Ciara also shared a video of Sienna reacting to her birthday surprises. “Mama it’s your birthday pretty girl! How do you feel? Do you feel happy can you look at the camera and tell me? You feel happy?” she asked her daughter. “Happy!” SiSi replied, telling the camera “I’m 3-years-old” today.

“Our Princess Sienna turns 3 today! I’m so happy,” Ciara captioned the tribute post, which showed SiSi watching The Lion King. “Never imagined I could have a bond like what we have with my little girl. She lights up the world! #HappyBirthday Mommy’s little Princess.”

(Photo credit: Russell Wilson/Instagram)

Ciara and Russell are gearing up for baby No. 3, and they recently revealed during a quarantine gender reveal that they’re expecting a baby boy. This marks the second boy for the singer, as she’s already mom to Future Zahir, 6, who she shares with her ex, rapper, Future Hendrix.

The expectant parents, who wed in England in July 2016, announced Ciara’s pregnancy on their individual Instagram accounts in January. “Number 3,” both Ciara and Russell captioned their posts, which showed off her bare baby bump in a bikini.