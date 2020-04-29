See Comment
Ammika Harris Calls Chris Brown ‘The Greatest’ After He Proclaims She’s The ‘Prettiest Woman’ 

Ammika Harris referred to her rumored boyfriend, Chris Brown as ‘the greatest of all time’ while chatting with fans on April 29! The pair, who welcomed son Aeko in Nov., have been flirting like crazy on Instagram!

Ammika Harris and Chris Brown continue to fuel dating rumors with their flirty banter on social media! This time, it was the model, 26, who dished compliments to the “Freaky Friday” singer, 30. During some fan exchanges on her Instagram account, she dubbed him the “G.O.A.T.” — also know as, “the greatest of all time.

“Tell Chris he’s the [goat]!!” a fan wrote under a photo Ammika shared on Wednesday, that featured a beautiful  sunset on a body of water. The commenter added a goat emoji, along with prayer hands and a black heart emoji. Ammika translated the emoji in her reply, writing, “GREATEST OF ALL TIME.” To emphasize her point even further, she added two red exclamation point emojis.

Ammika’s compliment to the father of her 6-month-old son, Aeko Catori Brown, came after Chris called her the “prettiest person on the planet. He shared the latter (written in all capital letters) under a sultry photo Ammika shared on April 26, that showed her modeling a bra top. In the photo, which showed her long, dark hair cascading down her back, Ammika appears fresh-faced, with minimal makeup on.

Chris is currently quarantining in his LA home, while Ammika and Aeko are still believed to be in Germany with her family. The mother-son duo have been there since mid-February, after an initial trip to visit her family overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic. A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Chris is in communication with Ammika and is on FaceTime with his son amid the global health crisis.