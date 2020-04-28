Wendy Williams Gifts John Oliver A Hilarious Painting Of Her Eating After He Spoofed Her Show 

Wendy Williams and John Oliver are TV’s hilarious, new BFFs! After he imitated her eating on camera, she gifted him a photo of her chowing down on a lamb chop! She also made him eat Doritos and caviar together on her April 28 show!

John Oliver was the guest of honor on Tuesday morning’s all new Wendy @ Home with Wendy Williams. The daytime talk show host, 55, and the Last Week Tonight host, 43, have become fast friends through their back-and-forth on their respective shows. After John recently declared his love for her show — describing Wendy’s daytime banter as “an oasis of truth in a world full of lies” — she gifted him with a few of her favorite items.

John unveiled his package from Wendy, which included a massive painting that showed her eating a lamb chop. After they shared a laugh over the image, John revealed two more gifts from Wendy — Doritos and caviar, one of her favorite food combinations. He spoofed the latter during the April 19 episode of his YouTube show, Last Week Tonight.

“You sent caviar and Doritos,” John said, admitting, “I don’t like either of these foods separately, so I’m not sure how I will like them together.” But, if Wendy sends you Doritos and caviar, you eat the Doritos and caviar, together.

After testing out the combination John said, “Wow, it’s a lot. It’s not just one flavor, Wendy it’s almost all of the flavor.” Meanwhile, that’s just another normal snack for Wendy. The duo also sported matching grey star sweatshirts, which John purchased.

John and Wendy’s friendship blossomed after he publicly confessed his love for the beautiful chaos she causes on camera.

“When we were starting our ‘at home episodes’ we were looking for clips of other shows and what they were doing” … “And we stumbled upon that first episode of you where you didn’t seem sure that you wanted to be doing this … and there is something absolutely electrifying about watching someone give absolutely zero f-cks and it felt like that’s what you were giving,” John said about Wendy on his April 19 show.

Before inviting him as a guest on her show, Wendy thanked John for his kind compliments last week.

“So, there’s this guy, his name is John Oliver and I don’t know whether you know who he is but he’s wildly popular,” she said on her April 21 show. “He knows who our show is, he gets our messiness and I love that… Aw John, thank you for being so thoughtful… I adore you dearly.”