RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Hints Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville Drama Is Not The Reason For Cast Rift

Teddi Mellencamp is hinting at other drama that created ‘RHOBH’ season 10 cast rifts, which isn’t related to Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville’s alleged affair.

Teddi Mellencamp is spilling some tea about what the real drama will be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, and it involves more than the alleged Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville hookup. HollywoodLife.com spoke to the new mom from her Beverly Hills home and she EXCLUSIVELY tells us there’s more than meets the eye. “I think there’s so much that’s gone down that nobody knows because there’s been so much in the press which actually isn’t the issue,” Teddi reveals to us EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s not even our business. It isn’t what you’re going to fully see on the show. There’s so many different caveats to what’s actually created the drama and the rifts between some of these friendships.” Teddi adds that “It’s a fair statement” that RHOBH fans don’t actually have it right as to what exactly implodes this season.

Teddi tells us that the last time she spoke to Denise was in Rome in Nov. 2019 while the co-stars were on a cast trip. That’s when the news about Denise’s alleged affair with Brandi reportedly comes to light. But the mom of three assures us there will be more bombs dropping. “I think there’s other explosions that happen and I think you start to see people. I think because everybody’s been a lot more open this year that there’s a lot more of people’s true colors coming out, over different things that you didn’t realize was the issue. You’re getting to the root of the issue why two people have a problem with one another or why there’s just constantly [movement] on the hamster wheel or whatever it may be. But yeah, there’s a lot of different things.”

Though some of Denise’s RHOBH cast mates have said they don’t think she will show up for the show’s reunion after not taping with them since Dec. of 2019, Teddi believes the former Bond girl will not only be there, but be quick on her toes. “I think she’s had years and years of handling the press and years and years of experience being in the public eye and I don’t think that she will not show up. I think she’ll come prepared,” Teddi explains.

Denise has said that she for sure plans to be at the reunion, telling us in an EXCLUSIVE interview that, “The only people who’ve said that I’m not going to the reunion are some of the ladies on the show and they never asked me if I was going or not.” Even though it might be done remotely due to the coronavirus lockdown, Denise still plans on taking part if taping goes ahead. “I’m planning on going if we still have [it]. I don’t know how we’re going to be doing the reunion now. Maybe things will be lifted and we’ll be able to do it, even if it’s on Zoom. But I never said that I wasn’t going to be there. They’re the ones that are saying that,” she added.