‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Preview: Scylla Comes Face-To-Face With Alder & Doesn’t Back Down

Scylla may be under interrogation by Alder, but she’s totally in control of the room in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 28 episode of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem.’

Scylla may be coming face-to-face with the General Sarah Alder, but she is not intimidated at all. Scylla may be chained and tied down, but she’s the one in charge of this conversation. “Sarah Alder, the one who fought back,” Scylla says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Motherland: Fort Salem. “The one who changed the world. The great heroine. Didn’t they make you wear something like this?” Whoa. Scylla is not messing around.

The only thing that Alder says to Scylla is “eat, please.” Scylla refuses to back down and stay silent. “You bound us to people who hate us, who hate you,” Scylla continues. “You forced us to fight their petty battles when we both know there’s only one battle. The one between us and them. That’s the only war. The last war.”

Alder’s face remains like a stone. She doesn’t give away what she’s thinking whatsoever. She’s playing her cards very close to her chest. This interrogation is not going to go over well with Raelle, that’s for sure.

The synopsis for the April 29 episode, titled “Mother Mycelium,” reads: “Abigail forges a connection with Adil, a new visitor to base camp, and pushes a devastated Raelle to help him save a life. Tally uses Gerit as a distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets. Anacostia probes into Scylla’s past.”

The fierce Freeform series stars Taylor Hickson as Raelle, Jessica Sutton as Tally, Ashley Nicole Williams as Abigail, Amalia Holm as Scylla, Demetria McKinney as Anacostia, and Lyne Renee as General Alder. The season finale is set to air May 20. Motherland: Fort Salem airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Freeform.