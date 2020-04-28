Joe Manganiello, 43, Shaves His Beard Off & Looks More Handsome Than Ever: See Makeover Pic 

Joe Manganiello is stepping out (at home) with a fresh face! The hunky actor, who’s known for his salt and pepper beard, shaved all of his facial hair during quarantine. See before and after photos of Joe’s mini makeover.

Joe Manganiello without a beard is like spaghetti without the sauce. But, we’re admittedly obsessed with his new look! The actor, 43, proudly modeled a smooth, bare face in a new photo on Instagram on April 27. — Proof that he officially shaved off his signature sultry beard.

The Bottom of the 9th star is pictured smiling with his dog in the new, shirtless snap. He showed off his muscular arms while lounging on pillows by the pool. While the absence of Joe’s beloved facial hair will be an adjustment, his new fresh face is something we can certainly get used too. Not to mention, now we can see all of his chiseled facial features that were once hidden behind his salt and pepper beard.

Meanwhile, Joe’s wife, Sofia Vergara wasn’t too far away in the photos. The couple prepared a delicious BBQ in the backyard of their LA home over the weekend. They were joined by Sofia’s 27-year-old niece, Claudia Vergara, who is also an actress. At one point during the BBQ, Sofia and Claudia posed for a booty-baring photo shoot in matching thong bikinis. The Modern Family actress, 47, also shared photos of her hubby (and his clean side profile) manning the grill in a cut-off black tee.

(Photo credit: Joe Manganiello/Instagram)

Joe Manganiello sporting his signature salt and pepper beard in a black tux on the red carpet. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

The reviews are in and fans are loving Joe without a beard! “You shaved! Love it,” one fan wrote in the comments of his new post on Instagram. “Creepin hot,” another fan said, revising Joe’s initial caption, “#Creepin’.”

Other fans expressed their surprise over Joe’s bold beauty move, with one Instagram user writing, “That totally doesn’t look like him!” Another (clearly surprised) fan added, “Wtf… omg I’ve never seen you without a beard.”