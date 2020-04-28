‘Teen Mom OG’s Cory Wharton Shares 1st Pics & Adorable Name Of Newborn Daughter

Cory Wharton is ready to ‘welcome’ fans to his precious baby girl! In addition to first photos, the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star revealed his newborn daughter’s name and more details about the birthing experience.

First comes the baby, next come the Instagram photos and name reveal! On April 28, Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton, 29, finally gave fans their first look at his second daughter, who also happens to be his very first child with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, 25. She was given an adorable name. “I want to WELCOME you guys all to Mila Mae Wharton,” Cory began in the caption of the picture slideshow, which you can view below. Cory further revealed that his new blessing arrived on April 22 at nine pounds and five ounces, following a “22 hour labor.”

“I have to say after watching @taylor.selfridge go through what she has been through just makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are!,” Cory continued to gush. The MTV star revealed that he was even given am important task after the birthing experience: “I’m so blessed to be in this position and I’m so thankful that, in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord. Which you guys probably know this was my first time going through this whole experience.”

Now, Cory wrote that he’s “really excited” for his first daughter Ryder, whom he shares with his ex and Teen Mom OG co-star Cheyenne Floyd, to “become a big sister.” He informed fans that his two-year-old daughter “already loves Mila.” Cory couldn’t help but add a “side note,” which was, “I MAKE SOME PRETTY BABIES!!!!👶🏽” There’s no denying that! You can read Cory’s full message below.

Cory shared Mila’s first baby pictures just hours before the latest episode of Teen Mom OG airs on April 28. HollywoodLife shared an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek ahead of the episode, in which Cheyenne (Cory’s ex) makes an important decision about her future with Matt Walker — whom she was dating — and explains how this decision relates to her daughter.