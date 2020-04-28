Bella Thorne Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes As She Contemplates A Quarantine Hair Makeover 

Bella Thorne took a poll about her hair in a new post on Instagram, but, it was her denim shorts that stole the show! The actress bared her long legs in a few mirror selfies on April 27, and asked fans if she should dye her hair blonde or red.

Bella Thorne needs your help with her next hair color! The Paradise City actress, 22, is torn between dying her hair blonde or red, she revealed in a new post on Instagram, Monday night. She snapped a couple mirror selfies at home in a pair of light washed, frayed denim shorts and a cropped white tank.

“Should I go blonde next? Or redhead?” Bella asked her 22 million Instagram followers. She was still sporting her faded blueish-green tresses in the new photos. The actress also donned a fresh face and natural waves, as well as black fingernails.

While it’s unclear which color she’ll decided on, Bella’s fans and some famous faces weighed in on the hair debate. “Blondes have more fun. I know this because I’ve been really f–king boring since growing out my roots,” Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast, whose dark roots continue to push away her usual bleach blonde locks. Actress and model, Ruby Rose voted, “Red.. Red … Red..,” in the comments. “Like, obviously whatever makes YOU happy.. so RED,” she added.

(Photo credit: Bella Thorne/Instagram)

Bella Thorne as a blonde and a red head. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Bella’s no stranger to drastic hair makeovers and pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion and beauty. In the past, she’s colored her hair red, pink, blue, green, blonde and beyond. The actress is known for her bright red hair, which she rocked in all three seasons of Disney’s 2010 comedy, Shake It Up, alongside Zendaya — the show that catapulted her to fame.