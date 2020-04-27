Kristin Cavallari Revealed Jay Cutler Had 10th Anniversary Plans 1 Month Before Divorce

Kristin Cavallari revealed that she and Jay Cutler were going to celebrate their wedding anniversary in June with ‘dinner’ and admitted a surprise was set for their 10-year anniversary.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, and Jay Cutler, 36, had some special plans for their upcoming anniversaries before announcing their intention to divorce on Apr. 26 and it included a romantic dinner and a special surprise. One month before the shocking news of their split, the former Laguna Beach star admitted that they were getting set to celebrate their seven year wedding anniversary in June and the 10-year anniversary of when they first started dating in Aug., one of which included a something “up the sleeve” from Jay.

“We have our seven year wedding anniversary, but in August we’ll be celebrating 10 years together. And for some reason we’ve been putting more emphasis on that,” Kristin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the launch of Uncommon James SS20 at Gracias Madre in Los Angeles, CA on Mar. 5. “I don’t know maybe it’s because it’s a decade. I think of course on our wedding anniversary we’ll probably go to dinner or do whatever, but Jay says he has something up his sleeves for the ten-year-anniversary.”

Kristin went on to talk about what the most romantic thing Jay has ever done for her and came up with a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado. “We were just in Aspen skiing for the weekend. He planned the whole trip,” she explained. “He took the reigns and he booked all the dinner reservations. You know, literally everything. And so to me like that was great that I didn’t have to worry about that and that was a really nice weekend. The two of us without kids where we can just reconnect and just be together the two of us.”

Kristin’s sweet admissions come as a bit of a shock now that she and Jay have announced their intention to divorce. In a joint message on Instagram, the former lovebirds, who were married in 2013, admitted their decision was a result of them just “growing apart.” “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the statement read, referring to their three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. The couple had been living in Nashville, TN and their marriage and family life was showcased on their reality show Very Cavallari. Another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that although it was sudden to fans, the split was something Kristin and Jay talked about for a while. “This split a long time coming. The relationship had stalled and they have tried working it out but just realized they’re better off not together,” the source said.