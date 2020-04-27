See Pic
Brie Larson Shows How To Do Protective Gear Right & Looks Stylish Buying Flowers With Her Boyfriend

Snorlax/MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Brie Larson out with her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz to buy some pretty flowers. The pair were seen stepping out to a local farmer's market where they purchased flowers and a couple of other items. They wore face masks and gloves as they kept a safe distance from other people at the market. Brie was once again in a pair of pink slippers however this time they were a fuzzy pair. 26 Apr 2020 Pictured: Brie larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA653512_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Protective gear, but make it fashion. As Brie Larson strolled through the farmer’s market with boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz on April 26, she elevated her pink outfit by wearing a matching face mask.

Brie Larson was looking marvelous during a lovely Sunday outing with her boyfriend, Elijah Allan-Blitz. The Avengers: Endgame actress, 30, took a leisurely stroll around a farmer’s market in Los Angeles on April 26 with her love, where they picked up armfuls of fresh flowers and a few other mystery items. The couple, of course, practiced safe social distancing during their trip outside, and covered up with protective face masks and plastic gloves. Brie somehow managed to make her protective gear look utterly stylish. Her pink mask perfectly matched her fluffy pink shoes, which appear to be Uggs Fluff Yeah slides.

She kept the rest of her outfit muted, rocking a plain, white tank top tucked into pinkish, cropped khaki pants. Her only accessory, aside from her anti-coronavirus items, was a canvas tote bag to carry her goodies. Elijah kept things casual, as well, in a plain white tee and jeans, along with gloves and a black mask. Brie and the Take Every Wave: Laird in VR director, 32, have been together for about nine months, and though they haven’t spoken publicly about the relationship, it’s clear that these two are head over heels for each other. They were first spotted making out in the parking lot of a Calabasas grocery store in July 2019. From there, the new couple headed to a theater in Malibu for a cute date.

Their coupling came six months after the Captain Marvel star ended her engagement to Phantom Planet rocker Alex Greenwald, 39; Elijah previously dated A History of Violence actress Maria Bello, 53. Brie took Elijah as her date to the Academy Awards in February 2020, where they got cozy on the red carpet. So cute!

Brie Larson and boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz strolled through a farmer’s market in Los Angeles while wearing face masks, 4/26/20 (Snorlax/MEGA)

Brie, once again, rocked a pale pink look for the awards show — albeit, a far more glamorous version of her farmer’s market outfit. She and Elijah were spotted again in the audience, and looked like they were having a blast.