Rihanna Bares Her Abs In A Savage X Fenty Lingerie Outfit — See Sexy Video

Rihanna looked sexier than ever while showing off a piece from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line!

Another day, another time Rihanna, 32, broke the internet! The “Umbrella” singer gave fans a very quick look at an outfit from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line in an Instagram story posted on Saturday, April 25. RiRi did this in a form of a boomerang video where she pointed the camera from her waist up with her revealing ensemble on display. She bared her toned abs by lifting up her black t-shirt while also making sure her racy underwear was seen. This was likely a ploy to get her fans to buy something naughty as the story included a swipe up link to the Savage X Fenty official website. They didn’t mind though, as many could not stop gushing over how amazing she looked. “Rihanna could just put up a video breathing and y’all gonna be like ‘OMG'”, one wrote on a fan site. “Rihanna coming through with the slayage.”

Rihanna has spent the past couple of years promoting all things related to her Fenty lines and we are here for it. She treated fans to a slew of sexy photos on Sunday, April 19, where the Barbados-born beauty stunned in a satin silver dress as she modeled her new Fenty Beauty cream blush and cream bronzer. In one snap from the new campaign, RiRi debuted what appeared to be a new gun tattoo on her right side. She rocked a short bob for the amazing pics while looking away from the camera with a very sultry look on her face.

Fans have been loving all these fantastic looks from Rihanna but they are waiting for something they haven’t gotten from in her almost four years… a new album! She teased working on it earlier this year but clearly did not want to hear anymore questions about it during a recent Instagram Livestream.

“If one of y’all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight,” she said to the camera, referring to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, while wearing sunglasses and showing off long braids in her hair.