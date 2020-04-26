Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Hair Makeover In Quarantine: She Reveals New Look After Cutting Hair Herself

Emily Ratajkowski: model, actress, and hairdresser! The brunette beauty proved she knows how to cut hair when she gave herself a quarantine makeover.

Emily Ratajkowski is getting creative while in quarantine. The gorgeous model debuted her new shorter ‘do, and revealed she chopped her brunette tresses herself! The 28-year-old took to Instagram on April 25 to inform her 26 million followers that she had taken matters into her own hands. “Gave myself a haircut and went for a drive so,” she captioned the stunning snap. Emily donned a low-cut black tank top as she posed in the driver’s seat of the car. She also kept her makeup look minimal, with lightly lined lips and feathered brows, while she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

“Love the hair cut,” one fan wrote, while another admitted they were also planning an at-home haircut, “Literally about to do the same.” Earlier in the week, Em Rata showed off her enviable figure on her Instagram story when she posted a pic of herself in a bathing suit. In the image, she’s lounging in bed, with her dog hanging out behind her. She’s rocking a thong bikini bottom and skimpy top, with her toned figure on full display. The pic followed a video that she posted of herself in the bathroom, where she declared that she was “wine drunk,” while also wearing a two-piece.

Emily began her coronavirus quarantine in New York City with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, on April 9, the couple and their dog broke the ‘refrain from travel’ suggestion and hopped on a plane to Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve been enjoying the warmer weather while quarantined at their L.A. home. Of course, being in Los Angeles has also allowed them much more space than they had in New York City.

Unfortunately, that almost turned into a disaster for them on April 10, as their dog got loose while out for a walk. Photos surfaced of Emily panicking as the pair attempted to get their pup back, and luckily, they were able to do so.

While quarantined, Emily hasn’t refrained from keeping up her posting of usual content on Instagram, though. In one recent Instagram pic, she wore nothing but her high-waisted bikini bottoms, and in another, she brushed her teeth in a teeny-tiny crop top.