‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Responds To Backlash After Shading Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion Line

‘RHOBH’ newcomer Sutton Stracke caught tons of heat from Rihanna’s fans when in one of her first appearances on the show, she shaded Ri’s Fenty Fashion label. Now she says it was a misunderstanding.

Sutton Stracke is walking back her comments where she appeared to diss Rihanna‘s Fenty luxury fashion clothing brand. Within minutes of appearing on the season 10 debut episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Apr. 15. the show newcomer managed to alienate RiRi’s massive fan base. The boutique owner asked co-star Dorit Kemsley who made her white corset jacket-dress and the 43-year-old told her it was by Fenty. Sutton, 48, thought she said “Fendi,” until Dorit corrected her and said it was Rihanna’s clothing brand.

Sutton then seemed to shade the label, saying, “If a celebrity has done a collaboration, I could care less. I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this dress, that does not interest me.” Fans were quick to point out that Fenty is NOT a collaboration with anyone and that Rihanna herself is the brand’s creative director. Not only that, the label’s parent company is French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which is also the parent company to Fendi, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and numerous other well-known luxury brands. Sutton now says that bad editing helped contribute to making her look shady towards the singer/entrepreneur/designer.

“What was missed was the first thing out of my mouth to Dorit, which was, ‘I love your dress,’” haute couture-loving Sutton tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I really loved how she looked; she looked beautiful that night.” That compliment didn’t make the final edit into the show.

“Honestly, God and Tom Ford coming together would be a serious dream come true, because I love them both equally,” she continues. “I wasn’t referring to Dorit’s dress. If I like something, I’m going to like it because I like it. Not because God and Tom Ford came together to make it. It had nothing to do with Rihanna and [parent company] LVMH. I love Rihanna. I’ve got three teenage kids here in the house, so that’s not what it was referring to at all.”

Sutton is realizing that she has to be more careful about what comes out of her mouth when being filmed. “You can’t be the editor in this. We can try to explain ourselves later, and it’s kind of crazy how editing can change, but I can’t control that. It’s so funny because I’m like, ‘Gosh, am I that big of a jerk? I had no idea.’ I hate that I’m coming across as a jerk. Maybe I might be one,” she jokingly admits.