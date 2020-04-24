‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Preview: Honey Boo Boo Fears She’ll Be Held Back From 9th Grade

Honey Boo Boo is getting ready to start school and she’s worried about whether she’ll be held back from going to high school in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’

“Things with Mama seem to be getting worse and it’s super scary, but I’m glad I’m able to be back home with family and away from all of Gina’s rules and Jennifer’s little sneaky a*s,” Pumpkin Shannon says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 24 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson talks to Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon about the fashion show that she was recently in.

Doe Doe reveals that she actually did some shopping for Alana since school is starting soon. Alana will be going to public school after being homeschooled by Mama June for years. “She needs some clothes to make her feel beautiful,” Doe Doe says. Alana pulls out a pair of floral pumps from Doe Doe’s bag. Pumpkin’s mouth nearly hits the floor. Alana admits that she doesn’t think wearing a pair of pumps on the first day is the best idea.

Doe Doe asks Alana whether or not she’ll be going into the eighth or ninth grade. Alana isn’t quite sure. “Mama homeschooled me for years because kids were bullying me and it just got too much,” Alana reveals in her confessional. “But Pumpkin and Josh want to put me back in public school, but if the credits don’t transfer like they should and they don’t see I’ve made enough progress with all the time that Mama homeschooled me and stuff, I could possibly end up in eighth grade when I’m supposed to be in high school.”

Alana admits that would be “so embarrassing.” It’s all up in the air right now. Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.