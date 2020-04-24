All dressed up and nowhere to go! Amber Rose took to Instagram to show off her latest sexy quarantine look — and she looks totally different with long hair in the pic.

Amber Rose is going full-on Barbie in quarantine! The model posted a series of photos of herself to Instagram on April 23, and she’s rocking a super long, blonde wig in the images. Considering Amber’s usual hairstyle is a shaved head, this was definitely a drastic makeover! For her outfit, she’s wearing a low-cut, white dress, and she looks ready for a beach trip. “Hood b***h look like she from Malibu,” Amber captioned the pictures. Unfortunately, with quarantine regulations in place, the only place she could wear the sexy new look was her bedroom!

Also visible in Amber’s new photos is her giant forehead tattoo, which she got earlier this year in honor of her two sons, Sebastian, 7, and Slash, 6 months. In March, the tattoo appeared to be missing in another one of Amber’s social media posts, and fans began wondering if it could have been fake. However, it’s front and center in the new pics, although it’s partially covered by Amber’s blonde wig.

Amber previously opened up about getting the controversial tattoo, and admitted that Kobe Bryant’s sudden and tragic death in January is part of what inspired her to do so. “It made me reflect on my life,” she explained. “I have been wanting this tattoo for a long time and I was like…you know what, life is short, just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets.”

Amber shares Sebastian with her ex, Wiz Khalifa, who she was married to from July 2013 until Sept. 2014. They have remained friendly and share joint custody of the seven-year-old. Meanwhile, Slash’s father is Amber’s current boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.