Scott Disick Faces Backlash For ‘Tone Deaf’ Earth Day Beach Pic: People ‘Are Dying’

Scott Disick spent his Earth Day with Sofia Richie on the beach — a private one! Fans felt like this was a slap in the face, since not everyone can enjoy the luxury of having a beach day amid their quarantines.

Los Angeles’ public beaches remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Scott Disick from enjoying his Earth Day. To many fans’ annoyance, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rode his electric bicycle on a private beach in Malibu on April 22! He shared a photo of his joyride to Instagram, writing, “Earth day at its finest” and tagged Juiced Bikes.

Even though Scott was still following social distancing orders on his beach day — he was cruising on private sands, after all — fans didn’t think the post was exactly appropriate. Not everyone can hop on an electric bike by an oceanfront pad amid this worldwide pandemic! “Seriously no one needs to see you biking in your private beach, the most tone deaf person ever,” one such person wrote. Another fan borrowed an infamous line from his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, swapping Kim Kardashian’s name for Scott’s: “Scott there are people that are dying.”

Other fans called for Scott to be a better role model as the government urges people to stay indoors. “Why don’t you and sofia set a good example and listen to the rules,” a third fan vented, referring to Scott’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, who spent the day in Malibu with the Talentless founder in a beachfront home. Like Scott, the model also posed for a photo on a motorbike, which she shared on her own Instagram Story. The frustrated fan added, “I mean seriously I personally know people everyday that are risking their lives on the front lines… meanwhile you’re out here taking insta photos…how entitled are these people???”

Amid even more comments that slammed Scott for “not being a good example,” there were his defenders, of course. “Wth ppl are so negative. He’s riding a freaking bike,” one follower commented. Yes — at least Scott was riding a bike much farther away than six feet from anyone who’s name wasn’t Sofia Richie!

Backlash aside, at least Scott and Sofia’s beach outing proves that they’re still going strong during quarantine! Scott’s reunion with Kourtney for his ex’s 41st birthday (which fell on April 18) got many people talking, but we’re hearing that Sofia’s not sweating over the parents getting together for a special occasion. “Sofia had no issue with Scott and Kourtney spending time together for her birthday and she knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives on some level,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows they have a lot of history together and appreciates how well they co-parent [Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5].”