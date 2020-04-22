Trey Songz Finally Reveals His Son’s Mother 1 Year After Baby’s Birth — See Pics

It took Trey Songz nearly a year for him to share photos of his son Noah alongside the tot’s mom on Instagram. We’ve got the pics where he praises Noah’s mother Caro Colon.

Trey Songz surprised fans on May 16, 2019 when he posted an Instagram photo holding onto a little foot, seeming to announce he had become a dad. He followed it up with another pic, writing “My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace,” but he never named who the mother of his child was. He finally showed off her identity in a series of IG pics you can see here on Apr. 22, and as many fans had speculated, she is New York resident Caro Colon. Sleuths had discovered in 2019 that she had set up the baby’s registry along with Trey’s mother, April Tucker. But this is the first time Trey has publicly acknowledged her.

Trey, 35, captioned the photos: “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma,” and included a prayer hands and blue heart emoji. The singer — real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson — posted a photo of his son playing with a giraffe, monkey and lion stuffed animals in a high chair, with a “Noah is a wild one” covering was wrapped around it. Caro reportedly gave birth to Noah in Brooklyn on April 18, 2019, as stated on a registry at the Pottery Barn Kids, so he just turned one.

Next up was a pic of curly-haired and smiling Caro holding onto Noah, while wearing a white t-shirt that read “Wild and Free” on it. A portrait of Trey lovingly holding his son followed that, then two pics of the three as a family were shown. In the final photo, Caro was holding on to Noah as Trey sweetly put his arm around her. While he didn’t name Caro in his posts or tag her, it was pretty easy to track her down, since she’s been rumored to be Noah’s mom for months. Trey’s just now confirming it with the photos of her.