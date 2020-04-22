NeNe Leakes Meets Up With Porsha Williams & Pilar, 1, For Socially-Distanced Reunion — Cute Pic

Porsha Williams and her one-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, hopped ‘in her Rover’ to pay a visit to NeNe Leakes! The trio practiced social distancing precautions and had a fun little reunion in a new photo!

Reunited and it feels so good! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams, 38, and NeNe Leakes, 52, got together for a mini-reunion while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a photo posted to Porsha’s Instagram on April 21, the reality stars enjoyed some sun and warm weather on the lawn and kept a safe distance from each other while posing for a picture! Porsha’s adorable one-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, came along for the fun hangout session, and Porsha stayed extra safe by fashioning a face mask over her mouth and nose. “Pj said hop in her Rover and took me straight to TiTi @neneleakes !! She’s knows mommy needed a KiKi,” Porsha captioned the pic. She also added, “Daddy got Pj riding like mommy in matching cars! lol!” In the corner of the photo, fans could clearly see the small Range Rover perfectly sized for little Pilar!

Although getting to see NeNe was a major highlight for Porsha and Pilar, the mother-daughter pair have really been taking advantage of quarantine by spending some quality time together. In a video Porsha shared to her Instagram on April 6, the RHOA star got in a sweet snuggle session with her little one. Pilar, whom Porsha shares with Dennis McKinley, could barely keep her eyes open as Porsha rocked her little girl, decked out in a onesie with pretty green leaves, back and forth. “Nap time snuggles,” Porsha lovingly captioned the clip of her little one snoozing!

But it hasn’t just been quality time with her mom that Pilar has enjoyed. In fact, the little one had a virtual playdate of sorts when she met Andy Cohen‘s one-year-old son, Ben! In the April 6 clip, which Porsha shared to her Instagram, Andy waved Ben’s hands at the screen to greet Pilar while Porsha did the same with her daughter. “Say hi, I want to be a hotdog prince!” Andy said while waving Ben’s hand at Porsha and Pilar. Andy later said, “Say bye, Ashy,” a call-out to one of Porsha’s iconic exit lines on RHOA. Although Porsha did her best to get Pilar to say hi, she admitted that her little girl was “in a mood, honey, she just woke up.” Regardless, it made for one of the most precious videos fans had seen in a long time. Porsha captioned the clip, “When Ben aka hotdog prince met PJ aka hotdog princess lol Literally the cutest I couldn’t hear but I’m cracking up #ByeAshy lol #WWHL behind the scenes.”

Clearly, Pilar and Porsha are really making the most of quarantine by strengthening their bond each and every day! Their latest reunion with NeNe was a fun break from their time indoors, and we cannot wait to see what the two share next!