Kim Kardashian Reveals The Underwear She Wears To ‘Compliment Her Figure’ — Hot New Pics

Slim waist, long legs: Kim Kardashian’s new underwear emphasizes both of these features! The ‘KUWTK’ star posed in SKIMS’ new Stretch Rib loungewear that did wonders to highlight her hourglass shape.

Finally — there’s now underwear modeled after the high-cut bikinis that dominated beaches in the ’80s! Kim Kardashian’s Stretch Rib underwear, her SKIMS brand’s latest shapewear piece, gives you legs for days thanks to a cut that sits right above the thighs and cinches the waist (just like those retro bikinis). Kim herself modeled the new underwear (along with its matching bra) in the three colors available — bone, slate green and soot — and shared the sultry photos to her Instagram on April 21! Kim couldn’t get enough of these comfy yet flattering pieces.

“Soft yet supportive, @SKIMS Stretch Rib is designed to complement your figure,” Kim captioned the slideshow. The business woman stayed true to her word, because the underwear itself comes in three different cuts (short, thong and brief) and in a range of sizes (XXS – 5X). So, the high-waisted undies shouldn’t only complement Kim’s famous hourglass figure! Kim revealed how the other new loungewear pieces look in another set of Instagram photos, which she shared on April 16.

Kim is not the only one profiting off SKIMS! On March 31, the CEO revealed that her shapewear brand would be donating $1 million to families who’ve been negatively impacted amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Kim took her philanthropy a step further by looking into ways that her SKIMS and KKW Fragrance factories can produce medical-grade masks and sanitizer for hospitals, which she revealed during her interview on The View that aired on March 30. Her husband, Kanye West, was doing the same with his Yeezy factories.

While Kim can’t go to the beach to snap photos in her SKIMS photos, she can at least continue working from home by doing promotional posts like the one above. She’s also still filming KUWTK at home, separately from her sisters.