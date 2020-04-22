Kim Kardashian Twins With Mom Kris Jenner & Grandma MJ In Matching Blonde Wigs

Kim Kardashian had her fans seeing triple when she posted a look-alike Instagram pic that featured her, and her ‘favorite people’, mom Kris Jenner, and grandmother MJ, all posing in white outfits and platinum blonde hair.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was in a family mood on Apr. 22 when she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her, her mom Kris Jenner, 64, and her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, 85, with much lighter locks than they’re usually showing off. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the snapshot, which showed all three of them posing in white tops and neutral colored pants while flaunting platinum blonde hair, which were most likely wigs, and she used the caption to dote on the ladies as well as tease her followers by telling them MJ has a secret social media account. “My favorite ladies. Fun fact my grandma has a creep IG account to see what were all up to,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for Kim’s fans to comment on her pic and caption and most of them were positive and full of support. “Wow beautiful,” one wrote while another called the pic a “cuteness overload.” “Queens,” a third complimented and many others left heart emojis.

Although Kim didn’t say, her latest photo is most likely a throwback one since the family’s all been in quarantine and social distancing from each other due to the coronavirus pandemic. She’s been posting a lot of throwbacks of herself and her family members since the quarantine started and admitted to going through her phone and organizing photos when she shared an adorable pic of her youngest daughter Chicago, 2, on Apr. 21. The cutie was playing with blocks in the pic and looked enthralled as she placed them on top of each other. “The best thing I’ve been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children,” Kim captioned the post.

Whether it’s of herself, her mom, her grandma, or her kids, we loving seeing Kim’as entertaining photos whenever we can and hope to see more throughout the quarantine.