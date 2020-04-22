Watch
Hollywood Life

Anderson Cooper Rips Into Las Vegas Mayor For Pushing to Reopen Casinos: ‘How Is That Safe?’

Anderson Cooper & Carolyn Goodman
Shutterstock
Chris Pine and his girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis are seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Chris Pine,Annabelle Wallis Ref: SPL5163339 210420 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and expecting wife Sophie Turner get some fresh air and stretch their legs while going on a walk with their dogs. The couple both wore protective masks for their own safety and cozy hoodies for the weekend stroll. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia step out with Boo and Cupcake all wearing matching fluorescent green MOSHIQA luxury pet fashion. 17 Apr 2020 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA649117_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman stated that it’s ‘not the mayor’s job’ to ‘figure out’ how hotels and casinos can safely re-open, but added she ‘believes’ there should be social distancing.

Anderson Cooper, 52, grilled Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, 81, about her advocacy to re-open casinos in Sin City amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. “You’re talking about encouraging hundreds of thousands of people to come to Las Vegas,” Anderson questioned in an interview on CNN Wednesday, April 22. “I get the financial losses people are suffering, which is awful. But you’re encouraging hundreds of thousands of people coming there in casinos — smoking, drinking, touching slot machines, breathing circulated air — and then returning home to states around America and countries around the world,” the news anchor continued. “Doesn’t that sound like a virus petri dish? I mean, how is that safe?” he then asked.

“No. What it sounds like is you’re being an alarmist [which] I’m not,” Carolyn, who has been the Mayor of Las Vegas since 2011, responded. “I’ve lived a long life, I grew up in the heart of Manhattan. I know what it’s like to be on subways, and on buses, and on elevators,” she continued, leading Anderson to interrupt. “I’m being an alarmist?” he asked, as Carolyn added, “I think you are by saying what you just said.”

The Anderson Cooper 360 host further pushed about Carolyn’s thoughts around social distancing, which have encouraged people to keep six feet between them in public spaces. “Of course I believe there should be [social distancing],” the 81-year-old said, leading a confused Anderson to ask how she imagined that a casino would impose such limitations. “That’s up to [the casinos] to figure out! I don’t own a casino! I don’t know anything about building a casino,” Carolyn, who is married to former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goldman, added.

“Sorry, you’re the Mayor of Las Vegas — and you want casinos to be open even though you have no authority, thankfully, over casinos. You say open them up even though you have no responsibility over how that would be done safely?…You said it’s not your job?” Anderson then followed up with. “No, no, no — you’re blurring…I am not a private owner of a hotel. I wish I were. And I would have the cleanest hotel with six feet figured out for every human being coming there,” Carolyn responded.

“If you can’t figure out how to do this safely, why, as Mayor, in a city where you’re responsible for people’s safety, are you calling for something that you have no plan for how it would be done safety?” Anderson asked again. “I am not a private owner,” Carolyn once again said. “That is the competition in this country. The free enterprise and to be able to make sure that what you offer the public meets the needs of the public. Right now, we’re in a crisis health wise. So for a restaurant to be open — or a small boutique to be open — they better figure it out. That’s their job. That’s not the Mayor’s job,” she added.