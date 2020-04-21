Kenya Moore Disses NeNe Leakes Over Accusations About Her Marriage & Baby: She’s ‘Vile’

Kenya Moore is clapping back against the allegations NeNe Leakes made in the ‘RHOA’ Season 12 finale! The Bravo star won’t stand for anyone suggesting her marriage isn’t legal, or that she ‘bought’ her eggs.

Kenya Moore, 49, is shutting down the big claims that her nemesis NeNe Leakes, 52, made about her family. During a gossipy phone call in the Season 12 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on April 19, NeNe told Wendy Williams that Kenya and Marc Daly aren’t “legally married,” and even suggested their daughter Brooklyn Daly, 1, came from “some eggs that they bought.” So, Kenya snapped right back in an interview published two days after the finale! “Yes, I’m legally married. I have my marriage certificate. I have witnesses,” Kenya clarified to Extra’s Billy Bush. But Kenya didn’t just clear up the allegations — she also had a few words to say to NeNe.

“She’s basically calling pretty much everyone in Turks and Caicos a lie, my family a lie…I just think that she crosses lines,” Kenya continued. The Bravo star especially can’t forgive NeNe over the accusations she made over the source of Kenya’s eggs! “She’s a vile person, and kids are off-limits,” Kenya vented during the interview. “I just think when people make comments like that it is to try to hurt them where they are most vulnerable…it is who she is…She is who she is. She’s never going to change.”

Kenya doesn’t think her beef with NeNe needs to drive the show. When asked if that’s the case, Kenya told Extra, “It doesn’t need to be. I have been a target of her attacks because I simply have seen her for who she is. She never supported me during my pregnancy and even now that my beautiful baby is here…making these accusations and targeting my family.”

Kenya is now just waiting to confront NeNe! The RHOA star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she looks “forward to exposing [NeNe] for the person she really is” at the virtual RHOA reunion, and even claimed she has “receipts” to back up her accusations.

Meanwhile, NeNe was upset at Kenya for telling a TMZ paparazzo that she “very few real friends” and is”absolutely a bully,” which was shown during Sunday night’s finale. “I don’t talk about her on red carpets, and I can say a lot of things,” NeNe told Wendy over the phone. “Kenya’s marriage license has never ever been found by no one. She ain’t J.Lo. She ain’t Beyoncé, and they found their marriage license but they can’t find hers. They are not legally married, so there is nothing to divorce. I heard it was a handshake and an agreement that they get together and have a baby and she paid for them.”

Moving on to the subject of Kenya’s pregnancy — which was helped by in vitro fertilization (IVF) — NeNe continued, “I am not anywhere talking about that because that’s her baby. You see me on a red carpet asking where her eggs were found, saying it was Marc’s sperm and some eggs that they bought or found out of the country somewhere, that’s why the baby looks so much like him. I’m happy for her to be a mother. If she found an egg outside up under a chicken, I think it’s great that she had a baby.”