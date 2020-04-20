‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now? — See Then & Now Photos Of Stars

It’s been three years since devoted fans had to say goodbye to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and now we’re looking back at the cast during the series and revealing what they’re all up to now. Check it out here.

The beloved supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries was first introduced to television viewers in 2009 and lasted until 2017, airing 171 episodes over the course of eight successful seasons. Although the series’ ending was a sad moment for fans, the actors who made a huge impression on the show are still at it today, three years later and we’re taking a look at how they transformed from their showstopping characters into the gigs they’re currently taking on.

Nina Dobrev, 31, who played Elena Gilbert on the show was perfect in the role of a young girl who lost her parents to car accident and ultimately falls in love with a vampire before falling in love with his brother and then back with him. She appeared on the series for six of the eight seasons and also played her character Elena’s doppelganger ancestor Katherine Pierce and Amara, the “original” of the Gilbert women. After returning for the show’s finale, she went on to do other successful films and TV series such as the 2019 film Lucky Day and the CBS sitcom Fam.

Ian Somerhalder, 41, played the oldest of the Salvatore vampire brothers, Damon, on the show and took on storylines that had him acting as a blood-thirsty killer and the moral pillar of his brother, Stefan and his true love, Elena. Ian was on all eight seasons of the series and then went on to marry Twilight star Nikki Reed, 31, and welcome their daughter Bodhi, 2, in 2017. He began playing a main role in the series V Wars in 2019.

Paul Wesley, 37, played the other Salvatore vampire brother, Stefan. After attempting to make a romance work with Elena, he ended up with fellow vampire Caroline before his shocking end in the series finale. He went on to star in the new television show Tell Me A Story and is set to star in the 2020 series Defending Jacob.

Kat Graham, 30, who played witchy Bonnie Bennet on the show, stayed for eight seasons and made a lasting impression when her character saved her friends and herself from the mystical dangers. She went on to star in various films and television series, including a voice role in the series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles since 2018. She also sings and has released two studio albums, two EPs and has been featured in a large number of songs from other artists.

Click the gallery above to check out what the rest of The Vampire Diaries cast has been up to!