‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Shades NeNe Leakes & Wendy Williams’ Friendship: It Doesn’t Seem ‘Real’

In her ‘WWHL’ interview on April 19, Kandi Burruss didn’t hold back when revealing her feelings about NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams ‘friendship.’

Kandi Burruss appeared on the April 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked to reveal how she felt about her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes’, on/off friendship with Wendy Williams. “If you say that your ‘friend’ is ‘one of those people over there,’ which is the way that Wendy describes NeNe, that doesn’t sound like a real friendship to me,” Kandi admitted. “You’re not supposed to say that your friend is the ‘over there’ person. To me, that’s someone that you associate with sometimes, but you don’t really mess with them like that.”

Kandi’s response is in reference to comments made by Wendy on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this month. During her April 6 Hot Topics segment, Wendy opened up about some issues she was having with NeNe. It stemmed from NeNe calling her on speaker phone on April 3 while RHOA cameras were filming, despite Wendy previously making it clear that she didn’t want to be part of the Bravo reality show. During the discussion, Wendy explained that NeNe tried to FaceTime her, too, but she wanted nothing to do with it.

“If I don’t [FaceTime] with my own parents, why would I be doing it for someone over there?” Wendy asked viewers. “I like NeNe, but she’s still an ‘over there’ person to me.” The situation led Wendy to hang up on NeNe. After Wendy discussed the drama on her show, NeNe took to Instagram to post the following cryptic message: “Public disrespect and private apologies don’t mix.” It’s unclear if the women have made up in the weeks since.

Meanwhile, NeNe and Kandi have been feuding on the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi has admitted that she doesn’t know where NeNe’s problems with her stem from, but said she thinks it’s because of her friendship with NeNe’s number one nemesis, Kenya Moore.

Earlier this month, NeNe took the feud to social media by venting about an unnamed cast member who she felt was unfairly getting too many spin-off shows on Bravo. She didn’t name any names, but Kandi was convinced that NeNe was talking about her, and she took to Instagram to fire back. “I don’t understand the shade towards me,” Kandi wrote. “I stay in my lane and I’m not blocking anyone.” She concluded her message by letting NeNe know that she’ll be happy to discuss the situation at the upcoming RHOA reunion, which will be conducted virtually amidst the coronavirus social distancing regulations.