Sophie Turner Wears Oversized Hoodie & Protective Gear While Out With Joe Jonas & Their 3 Dogs

Sophie Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, kept her stomach area under wraps when she and husband Joe Jonas were spotted getting some fresh air while out and about with their three dogs.

Sophie Turner, 24, continued to keep people guessing about whether or not she has a baby bump when she went for her latest walk with husband Joe Jonas, , and their three dogs. The married couple took a walk together on Apr. 18 while wearing comfortable clothing that included oversized hoodies. Sophie opted for a gray one and gray and white patterned pants while Joe wore a black one with jeans. They also wore face masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic and Sophia had her blonde locks up in a high bun while Joe wore a black baseball cap.

The outing comes just one day after the young lovebirds were spotted walking on a similar outing with their adorable pooches. Sophie also wore loos-fitting clothing during that stroll which included a bulky navy blue bomber jacket and white sweatpants. She also wore black sandals with no socks as she kept her long locks down.

Sophie and Joe’s walks are not the only times their fans have been able to catch a glimpse of them since they’ve been in quarantine. In addition to going on Instagram Live to do a question and answer session with their followers, Sophie happily appeared on an at-home version of Conan on Mar. 31. Although she didn’t confirm any pregnancy rumors, she did hint that she’s expecting when she told Conan O’Brien that she wasn’t drinking alcoholic beverages while at home but revealed that her hubby was. “It’s fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots,” she said in the interview.

We always love getting a glimpse of Sophie and Joe’s quarantine life! We’ll be on the lookout to see if they post anything else in the near future.