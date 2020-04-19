Jennifer Lopez, 50, Looks Gorgeous Makeup Free While Cuddling With Daughter Emme, 12

Jennifer Lopez is loving family time! The singer cuddled up to her daughter Emme in a sweet pic from her Florida home.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, are keeping fans updated while quarantined with their kids. Their most recent family snap was a sweet selfie taken in the backyard of their Florida home, showing a fresh faced J-Lo cuddling up to her daughter Emme, 12. Alex took to Instagram on April 18 to share the photo, as the family gathered on the couch to watch the One World: Together At Home global event. “We are beyond honored to convert our back yard to a makeshift stage so we could be a part of tonight’s One World: Together at Home show,” A-Rod captioned the pic.

He added, “Tune in now and check out all of the incredible performances by these amazing artists … and most of all, stay safe everyone.”Alex wore a white tee and smiled for the selfie as a makeup-free J-Lo sat in the background wearing light blue PJs and her long tresses swept back into a bun. Her teenage daughter snuggled up to her in a beige hoodie, with a red design on the front, and allowed her gorgeous natural curls to fall below her shoulders.

Of course, Jen’s performance on the global broadcast was a standout. While illuminated by a tree covered in electric lights, JLo performed a version of Babs’ 1964 hit, “People,” and it was sublime. In the end, JLo said she ‘misses’ everyone, and without saying who, it was clear: she missed all the “people” of the world.

Add this performance along with the hilarious videos that she and fiancé Alex have put out with their children during this time, and it’s safe to say JLo is the queen of quarantine. Though “J-Rod” was on the rise to take over TikTok before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced them into self-isolation, the duo has used this time to really step up their game. JLo even considered the possibility of saying “I Do” on the social media platform. “A TikTok wedding?” said JLo during an Apr. 7 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Ellen DeGeneres, 62, suggested it. “It’s something to think about,” she said laughing.