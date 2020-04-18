Taylor Swift: Her Transformation From Teen Country Singer To Music Superstar — Then & Now Pics

Taylor Swift is gearing up to appear in the ‘One World: Together At Home’ livestream event on Apr. 18 and we’re looking back on how far she’s come since her music debut in 2006.

Taylor Swift, 30, is on top of the world and it’s been an amazing experience watching her get there! The singer, who is set to appear in the highly-anticipated One World: Together At Home livestream event along with many other popular musicians on Apr. 18, first broke into the music industry and the spotlight when she released her self-titled studio country album in 2006 when she was just 16 years old. In addition to her style of music, her looks have transformed over the years, making her one of the most exciting superstars to watch, and her talent and ways of reinventing herself keep her at the top of her game. Let’s take a look at how she’s changed in the 14 years she’s been in the public eye and how her album eras defined her image.

In 2006-2007, when Taylor was the princess of country with hit songs like “Tim McGraw”, “Teardrops on My Guitar”, and “Our Song”, she was in love with showing off cute knee-length dresses and cowboy boots whenever she had the chance. Her long blonde curly locks also became part of her signature look and as a young fresh-faced ball of energy on stage, she loved to whip that hair around in the middle of an intense performance.

In 2008-2009, Taylor broke through the country music scene and beyond with her album Fearless and hit songs like “Love Story”, “You Belong With Me”, and “White Horse.” She kept her signature long blonde curly locks and continued to wear dresses and boots but also chose some fun-loving costumes to represent her music on tour such as her marching band outfit that revealed a very sparkly dress underneath and her renaissance style dress for the moment she crooned over Romeo and Juliet.

In 2010-2011, Taylor entered her Speak Now era and began to show off less cowboy boots and more heels. Her dresses were still sparkly but some were chiffon. Her curls were a little more loose and sometimes, like for her performance of her hit song “Mean”, she’d wear her locks in a loose side braid that was different from any of the other hair styles she had showed off up to that point.

In 2012-2013, Taylor released Red and took on a brand new look that proved she wasn’t afraid to take risks. Her curls were replaced with pin straight blonde locks and bangs and her dresses turned into a lot of button-down oxford style shirts and pants or shorts whenever she hit the stage. She seemed to go for very simple solid-colored looks in these days with black, white, and of course, red, being the main ones.

In 2014-2015, the 1989 era began and a new world of strictly pop music, and Taylor’s long hair was cut into a shoulder-length bob. Her wardrobe gave her fans a real blast from the past with ’80s-inspired pieces like multi-colored sequined jackets and skirts and colorful sunglasses. After her successful tour that season, she took on a very bold hair change when she dyed her locks platinum blonde at the 2016 Met Gala and kept it that way for a few months.

After taking a bit of a break, Taylor came back in 2017 with her incredible album Reputation and proved she wasn’t the sweet little country turned pop singer that most people thought she was. She brought back her curls but in a more mature way with the bangs kept in. She wore many bodysuit costumes on stage, including some snakeskin-patterned ones as well as sparkly ones, and added loose blazers and tie-up boots to her look.

Taylor’s music and look once again changed when she released her latest album, Lover, in 2019. She went back to basics with a lot of pastel colors and soft images and kept her hair just past her shoulders with a bit of a more wavy look. She also dyed the ends of her hair various pastel colors such as light blue and pink and wore a lot of pinks, purples, and yellows that made it look like she came straight from the season of spring even though he album was released in the summer.

What fun it’s been watching Taylor go through these different stages of her career! We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next. In the meantime, you can check Taylor out on the One World: Together At Home livestream event on the Global Citizen website which started on Apr. 18 at 2PM ET. The event is raising funds for health care workers and the World Health Organization in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.