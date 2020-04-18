Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 1, Looks Just Like Her Aunt Lauren In Sweet New Snap

Porsha Williams’ sister Lauren, took to Instagram on Apr. 18 to share an adorable photo of her one-year-old niece Pilar drinking a huge bottle of water while gushing over their similar features in the caption.

Porsha Williams‘ look-alike sister Lauren is a proud aunt! The brunette beauty shared an Instagram photo of Porsha’s daughter – her niece – Pilar, 1, on Apr. 18 and couldn’t help but admit she thinks the tot looks like her in the epic snapshot. In the post, the baby girl can be seen drinking a large bottle of water by her self as she rocks a light pink zip-up onesie with white poka dots. “Everybody says my pooka looks like me in this picture😍 @pilarjhena 🥰❤️🥰❤️,” Lauren captioned the pic.

Lauren’s followers quickly took to the comments section to respond with their own thoughts on the pic and many of them agreed that Pilar indeed looked like her. “She does!” more than on follower wrote while another pointed out, “It’s the eyes!” “Twinning,” another wrote while some followers just simply commented on cute Pilar was. “That little cute hand is everything,” one gushed. Many others left heart-eyed emojis.

Since Porsha and Lauren look alike, it’s clear to see that Pilar definitely has features that take after he mama’s side of the family. Still, the tot has also been compared to her father Dennis McKinley, 43, because of their similar face and like Porsha and her sister, Dennis has shared many sweet moments with Pilar recently. One of them, on Mar. 14, showed the little hilariously giving her dad side-eye while spending time at home with him. It took place after she followed him in the bathroom and he couldn’t help but laugh at her antics.

We hope to see more moments like these with Pilar and her loving family in the near future. In the meantime, we’re wishing them safe and happy times in quarantine!