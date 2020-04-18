Kathie Lee Gifford, 66, & Daughter Cassidy, 26, Are Twins In Matching Oversized Hats

Kathie Lee Gifford is quarantined in Florida with her daughter Cassidy, and the pair joked that they’re turning into the same person.

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… and that’s certainly the case for Kathie Lee Gifford, 66, and her 26-year-old daughter Cassidy. The pair are practicing social distancing together while quarantined in Florida amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the mother-daughter duo are practically morphing into the same person! Cassidy took to her Instagram Stories on April 18 to share a clip of herself, and her former Today Show co-host mom sitting on a deck outdoors — in matching outfits. The lookalike duo both wore black tops, oversized wide-brim hats, and dark sunglasses. “Quarantine is turning me into my mother,” Cassidy captioned the story. Like mother, like daughter!

Last week, Kathie showed off her natural curls when she appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna via livestream from Florida. The former talk show host spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the April 10 episode of the morning show, about how she’s been spending her downtime while social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown. “I’m down here in Florida with no hairdryer,” she revealed, showing off her gorgeous, natural waves. “My children insisted on sending me here because I’m old. Old people go to Florida.”

The 66-year-old revealed that she’s in quarantine with Cassidy, her fiancé Ben Wierda and his family. “If you’ve gotta be quarantined, it ain’t bad here,” she said. “It’s quite beautiful, but I feel for everybody in cramped quarters or maybe for those in cold weather.” Nevertheless, Kathie admitted she was looking forward to “normalcy” again. “I’ve never been normal or had a normal life but my own normal,” she said.

“This is a time where people need hope and healing.” Our beautiful friend @kathielgifford updates us on how she's doing and what she's been up to. pic.twitter.com/JMqFdmncGi — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 10, 2020

Kathie, who used to co-host Today with Hoda, also explained how “frustrated” she felt about no longer being on the air with a platform “give comfort” to people. “I haven’t been able to be a part of the healing. I remember when I left [Live With Regis and Kathie Lee] and then 9/11 happened, that was the only time I was really longing to still be on the air because I wanted to be a part of the healing and give comfort to people,” she said. “So I’m happy to be with you guys today.”