‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Preview: Pumpkin Worries Over Ella’s Modeling Gig & Jennifer Barges In

Pumpkin is concerned about Ella’s photoshoot after seeing how hectic things got for Alana. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis,’ Pumpkin talks to Gina and Jennifer decides to eavesdrop.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s manager Gina has signed Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon’s daughter Ella up for a photoshoot, and Pumpkin is hesitant to throw Ella into the modeling business. “I just don’t want to make the wrong decision for Ella because, just like Alana, I see how much time it’s taken up out of her life,” Pumpkin admits to Gina in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 17 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. “She never really got to be a kid.” As Pumpkin is talking about her concerns, Jennifer Lamb overhears everything when she’s in the kitchen.

Gina tells Pumpkin that she doesn’t have to let Ella do the photoshoot. Jennifer walks over and quips, “Well, you wouldn’t have to do that. Harper could be here in 5 hours.” Harper is Jennifer’s grandchild. “She would be perfect for any of this. Unlike June and Pumpkin, I know how to raise a kid for showbusiness,” Jennifer says.

Pumpkin is instantly annoyed that Jennifer has interrupted her conversation with Gina. Even though she’s concerned about the modeling, she’s not about to let Jennifer win. “I have my pros and cons about this photoshoot but let me go ahead and tell you: Harper is nothing compared to Ella. Ella is the cutest model around and that’s a fact,” Pumpkin says in her confessional. Pumpkin calls out Jennifer for eavesdropping and tells Gina that Ella will be doing the shoot after all.

The synopsis for the April 17 episode reads: “Mama and Geno crash into the garage on their return home. The family is embarrassed to see a publicly drunk and stumbling half-naked Geno. Everyone rushes to protect Alana, but their fears for Mama’s safety intensify.” Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.