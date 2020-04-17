Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Roberts & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Despite everyone in quarantine, some of our fave stars stepped out in cute casual outfits & we rounded up the best dressed celebs of the week!

The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping some of our favorite celebrities from looking fabulous and despite everyone under self-quarantine, stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Roberts have been getting fresh air in fabulous casual outfits. Emily, 28, was out in LA on April 11 when she looked cozy and chic in a baggy cropped Livin Cool Embroidered Wavy Cropped Sweatshirt in Sky Blue which showed off her insanely toned abs. She styled the top with matching high-waisted Livin Cool Embroidered Wavy Sweatpants in Sky Blue and a pair of white Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers.

Emma, 29, stepped out in LA on April 16 when she threw on a pair of high-waisted dark-wash straight leg jeans with a cream ASTR the Label Aidy Pompom Dot Sweater and a pair of Vince Camuto Chachen Snake Print Leather Pointed Toe Slingbacks. Lucy Hale, 30, also managed to throw on a pair of jeans that same day when she was out in LA wearing high-waisted distressed boyfriend jeans with a black and white patterned tank top tucked in. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton Lvxlol Bum Bag and Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Sunglasses.

Olivia Culpo, 27, looked fabulous on Easter Sunday on April 12 when she looked stunning in a robin egg blue workout outfit featuring a lowcut sports bra and tight high-waisted leggings, which she accessorized with a pair of white sneakers. Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson, 39, also celebrated Easter in pastels when she wore a pink, purple, and green tie-dye n:philanthropy sweatsuit featuring a crewneck sweatshirt and baggy drawstring sweatpants. She threw her blonde hair back into a messy high ponytail and topped her look off with a knotted headband and a gelly KNESKO SKIN face mask.

There were so many other cute and cozy looks from the celeb set and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed stars of the week!