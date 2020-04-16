‘LHH’ Star Rasheeda Fires Back After Fan Compares Kirk Frost To R. Kelly: ‘Conspiracy Theory’

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Rasheeda clapped back after a fan on Twitter compared her husband Kirk Frost to embattled R&B singer R. Kelly.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and rapper, Rasheeda, 37, fired back at a fan on Twitter after they compared her husband, Kirk Frost, 51, to R. Kelly, 53. The R&B singer pleaded not guilty to 11 felonies for sexual abuse in June 2019, and was later hit with further charges relating to federal sex trafficking. On April 15, a Twitter user shared a number of unsubstantiated accusations about Kirk and Rasheeda’s relationship, which has been the focus of many Love & Hip Hop episodes. “Kirk adopted Rasheeda when shorty was 15…started having relations with her as a legal parent…married her at 17 while he was 30,” the user tweeted. “They been together for 20 years. He has 7 kids, 2 are hers. Why nobody compare him to R. Kelly?”

Rasheeda was quick to fire back, and dispel rumors that she was married at 17. “U ain’t told nobody sh*t w/ yo bootleg conspiracy theory ass,” she tweeted back. “Come w/ facts not assumptions if u gone try 2 blast somebody. Here’s some help I’ve never been adopted I didn’t know sh*t bout Kirk when I was 15 & sho wasn’t thinkin bout gettin married @ 17 so worry bot Dat Rona!” Nevertheless, fans were quick to point out that the math didn’t add up in Rasheeda’s version of events.

The couple have said they are celebrating 20 years of marriage in 2020, and according to reports, Rasheeda will turn 38 on May 25. Given these facts, Rasheeda would have been 17, and Kirk would have been 30 when the pair wed in 1999. The explosive war of words has the internet going crazy, particularly when it comes to the unsubstantiated rumor that Rasheeda was “adopted” by Kirk as a teen, and married him just two years later. Both Rasheeda and Kirk have vehemently denied these rumors.

This certainly isn’t the first time the pair, who have two sons together, Ky, 17, and Karter, 4, have caused drama. Kirk got stripper Jasmine Washington, 28, pregnant during a difficult time in his marriage with Rasheeda. The surprise pregnancy bothered the rapper to the point that she was considering leaving Kirk’s life for good, back in 2018. “Even though Rasheeda knew in her gut all along, having the truth confirmed by the DNA tests still leaves her feeling rocked knowing Jasmine had Kirk’s baby,” a source close to Kirk revealed to HollywoodLife at the time. “Rasheeda is furious that she has been lied to, cheated on and that Kirk has put her through the ultimate betrayal, having a baby with another woman in front of the whole world. Now that everyone knows the truth about Jasmine and Kirk, Rasheeda is besides herself with anger. She is disappointed and strongly considering leaving Kirk but because they have kids together, she doesn’t know what to do next.” Although the pair have since worked through the issue, it seems there’s more drama on the horizon!