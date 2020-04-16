Kelly Clarkson Reminds You To Keep Your Heart Full Of Love With New Uplifting Anthem ‘I Dare You’

Kelly Clarkson ‘dares you’ to listen to her new song and NOT absolutely love it. The ‘American Idol’ icon just released her ‘favorite’ song yet, and it’s the uplifting, motivational banger that you need right now.

No matter what language you speak, the words “Kelly Clarkson” means music excellence, and on Apr. 16, she proved it yet again. Kelly, 37, gifted her fans a six-pack of sensation, delivering her new track, “I Dare You,” along with five versions featuring her multi-language duets . For the English-speaking world, they now have that empowering, uplifting anthem that is in high demand during these depressing times.

Such a momentous occasion needed a proper celebration, and so, a special edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show will be dedicated to the song and its powerful message. Today’s episode (Apr. 16) will also include a mega-mix, global virtual performance of Kelly and all her five duet partners. That included Zaz (“Appelle Ton Amour” – French Version), Faouzia (“كنتحداك” – Arabic Version), Blas Cantó (“Te Reto A Amar” – Spanish Version), Glasperlenspiel (“Trau Dich” – German Version) and Maya Buskila (“בוא נראה” – Hebrew Version).

“This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on,” said Kelly, in a statement. “It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages. We have put a lot of work into this as a team and decided to continue with our release date of this project because we feel like we all couldn’t be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time. Thank you so much to all the artists that worked on this with me. We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. I dare you.”

Though it’s not attributed to an upcoming album, “I Dare You” gives fans hope that a follow-up to 2017’s Meaning Of Life is on its way. The song is also the first new music from Kelly since “Broken & Beautiful,” contribution to the UglyDolls soundtrack. She also performed “Born to Die,” a country track, on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

Kelly, like the rest of the entertainment world, has taken to “hosting” her show from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This hasn’t done much to dampen her spirits, and she has maintained her positivity while performing “Kellyoke” and working the ranch alongside her family. In addition to her daytime talk show hosting duties, appearing in Trolls World Tour, writing new music, and coaching singing hopefuls on NBC’s The Voice, Kelly has put together a new home decor collection with Wayfair. “I am so excited to share my home collection that I’ve been creating with Wayfair,” she said in an Apr. 9 Instagram post.

“We were going to put it off because of the pandemic and stuff but then we kind of thought, ‘Well, we’re all stuck in our homes,’ so what better time to look at your house and go, ‘What could make me happier in this moment?’ “ The collection, according to Rolling Stone, includes living room, bedroom and dining furniture, along with rugs, lighting and home decor accessories. Kelly curated the collection, approving and curating the products included in the line. Plus, until the end of the week (Apr. 17) Wayfair and Kelly will donate 25% of sales from the collection to COVID-19 relief efforts.