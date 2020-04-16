‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She Doesn’t Believe Brandi & Denise Hooked Up

Garcelle Beauvais admitted that she can’t trust a certain someone amid the drama between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards on ‘RHOBH.’ Garcelle explained why she finds their affair rumor suspicious!

Garcelle Beauvais, 53, knows who she can’t trust as rumors of an affair swirl between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. This person would be Brandi, the very person who has been suggesting that something happened with Denise (although she hasn’t outright confirmed the report of their alleged “months-long affair“). HollywoodLife asked Garcelle if she could trust Brandi in an EXCLUSIVE interview, and she admitted, “I don’t know her myself, but just from what I’ve seen or what’s out there? No.”

On the other hand, Garcelle could say that she’s “100 percent” supportive of Denise, whose rep has shut down the affair rumor. “Denise and I went through, you know, we’ve had a lot of…similar things happens to us,” Garcelle explained. “Splashy divorce or, you know, single moms and, you know, co-parenting and all that stuff, so, we’ve always sort of commiserated.”

Garcelle also admitted that “some of the girls” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast “were really coming hard” at Denise during Season 10. “I wanted to stand up for Denise and I thought it was the right thing to do, just because out of loyalty to our friendship,” Garcelle also revealed. Not only does Denise run into drama with Brandi, but apparently, other cast members as well! In a future episode that has been teased in the Season 10 trailer, Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers can be seen storming out of Kyle Richards‘ house during a group event.

We’ve learned even more of what’s to come as the alleged affair scandal plays out throughout Season 10. “Brandi was really upset that Denise denied their hookup, which is why she began speaking up about it. She confronted Denise at a party at Kyle’s house and Denise was a bit afraid of what Brandi was going to say when she sat everyone down,” a source close to the show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The source explained that Brandi “felt like Denise cut her out of her life out of nowhere and made her look like a liar, so she was upset which is why she spoke out.” You can expect a roller coaster of a ride this season, because our insider added, “Brandi will not hold back at all this season.”

Tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.