Will Smith Reconnects With DJ Jazzy Jeff To Talk About His Battle With Suspected Coronavirus

This reunion between the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff almost didn’t happen. While on Will Smith’s new show, Jazz talked about how his suspected COVID-19 battle pushed him to the brink.

“I came home from my trip. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m coming down with something’ and got into bed, and I don’t remember the next 10 days,” DJ Jazzy Jeff says in the preview of the Apr. 15 episode of Will Smith‘s new Snapchat series, Will From Home. Jazz, 55, spoke to Will, 5,1 about his recent health scare, and how he suspected it might have been the novel coronavirus (COVID-19.). “I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste.” Since the loss of one’s sense of smell and taste are the two most recognizable symptoms of COVID-19, Jazz says he attempted to get tested, but couldn’t get one!

“They gave me a flu test,” he told Will. “And when I went and got the chest X-ray, she came in and said, ‘You have pneumonia in both your lungs.’ ” Double-pneumonia is scary enough (it’s why Whoopi Goldberg took time off from The View and why she stopped coming into work before the show went under COVID lockdown) but in time of this pandemic? It’s enough to shake anyone’s confidence, which is what happened to Jazz’s wife, Lynette Jackson. “Yeah, that was scary because Lynette doesn’t panic, and she called me with the panic vibes.”

“And so,” added Will, “I immediately called D-Nice to see if he would be available.” The joke immediately cracked up Jazz. “I was like, ‘not my DJ!’ ” shouted Will. Thankfully, as Jazz said, he “ain’t ready yet” to leave this world, but he added a bit of a reality check to this moment of hope. “Unfortunately, people think we’re at the end [of the pandemic.] I think we’re really at the beginning.”

“I didn’t even realize the severity of it,” DJ Jazzy Jeff told host Tamron Hall over video chat on Tuesday (April 14), per Billboard. “When my wife and I were at the store, I looked at her and told her I didn’t feel well. And she was asking what was wrong, and I said ‘I feel a little achy, like I’m coming down with something.’ I literally went home and got into bed and almost don’t remember the next 11 days after that…” It would be around April 5 when Jazz would feel good enough to give a status update, telling all his Instagram followers that he wasn’t sick anymore.