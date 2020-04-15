Dr. Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany Pattakos Expecting 1st Baby Together — See Sonogram

Dr. Paul Nassif is about to be a dad again! The ‘Botched’ star announced on Instagram that he and wife Brittany Pattakos are expecting their first child together, and she’s due in October 2020!

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Paul Nassif, 57, and wife Brittany Pattakos, 28. The couple, who married in September 2019, are having a baby, due in October 2020! The renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and star of Botched revealed the happy news in an April 15 Instagram post. Paul shared Brittany’s sonogram, showing a beautiful little bundle of joy growing in her tummy. He captioned the post: “I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world… October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby.”

He ended his message with a red heart emoji. Brittany, who says she’s 13 weeks along, revealed that the baby’s sex is only going to be a surprise to Paul. She posted one of her sonograms, which show’s the little one’s hand raised up. She captioned the post, “Waving Hi Friends! Due Oct! Next week I will be throwing @drpaulnassif a gender reveal party! (social distancing of course) Stay tuned! #thenassifbaby #13weekspregnant”. She included tons of ecstatic emojis, too How exciting! This is the first child for the CoolSculpting specialist, and Paul’s fourth. Paul shares three sons with his ex-wife, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof: Christian Nassif, Colin Nassif, and Gavin Nassif — all 14 years old.

It’s going to be a full house! Paul and Brittany first started dating in July 2017. He proposed to “the love of [his] life” in June 2019, and enjoyed a short engagement. Brittany and Paul tied the knot at the end of September 2019, but had their reception with friends and family in Santorini, Greece on October 6.

Paul actually revealed that more kids were in his future during a December 2018 interview with Daily Mail Australia. “Oh yeah, that should be in the cards. It’s all a progression. First comes the dating, then the next part comes the second part of it, and then the whole goal with that would be a child. That’s always the goal. I am not close-minded at all to having more children,” he said.