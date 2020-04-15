Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Strip Down For Sexy Bathroom Mirror Selfie In Quarantine

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson left little to the imagination during their time in self-isolation together.

Being quarantined never looked so good! Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, sizzled in a sexy bathroom mirror Instagram selfie that he posted on Tuesday, April 14. The Australian hottie showed off his chiseled body and different tattoos while his lady love grabbed ahold of his shoulder and took the pic. She could be seen wearing just a bra top and bracelet with her short hairdo slicked back. Cody’s freshly shaved head, which he buzzed off during his time in self-isolation, was also on display as he struck a very sexy pose for the camera. “Captain’s dance with the devil,” he captioned the pic which left their fans repeatedly calling them the “hottest couple” in Hollywood. One even made a prediction about their possible future together, writing, “Ughhh your babies are going to be so cuteee.”

Miley & Cody’s time inside has been filled with a bunch of different moments that range from sexy to funny. The “We Can’t Stop” singer gave him a glam makeover when she did his makeup on Saturday, April 11, where the results looked pretty darn good on him. Miley appeared to go makeup-free for the hilarious footage as she applied eyeliner on her hunky beau’s eyes.

Cody, meanwhile, appeared to love every minute of it as he raised his eyebrows in a sexy kind of way while she was doing her thing. What made the clip even more fabulous was that RuPaul‘s song “Sissy That Walk” was playing in the background! Miley guest starred on RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s 11th season premiere last year.

Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24, did something similar, makeup wise, when the former Game of Thrones star painted her man’s face by putting some magenta eyeshadow all over his eyelids on in a set of Instagram photos posted on Thursday, April 9. “That highlight,” she wrote on one of the pics that showed the singer’s side profile and glistening cheek bones.