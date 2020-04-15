See Pic
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Strip Down For Sexy Bathroom Mirror Selfie In Quarantine

Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson
RMBI / BACKGRID
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have a nice date on a Thursday afternoon. The couple started their date having lunch at Verve Caffe on Melrose followed by a going to the Death Museum on Hollywood. The date was topped off with a quick bite at Sugerfish Sushi restaurant before the two headed back home. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Cody Simpson gives his girlfriend Miley Cyrus a piggy-back-ride after lunch at Electric Karma Indian restaurant in West Hollywood, after spending three hours at a face spa in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Cody SimpsonBACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Cody Simpson gives his girlfriend Miley Cyrus a piggy-back-ride after lunch at Electric Karma Indian restaurant in West Hollywood, after spending three hours at a face spa in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are all smiles shopping in Old Town Calabasas. Miley wore an oversized Men's blazer coat with a Led Zeppelin vintage t-shirt. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson left little to the imagination during their time in self-isolation together.

Being quarantined never looked so good! Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, sizzled in a sexy bathroom mirror Instagram selfie that he posted on Tuesday, April 14. The Australian hottie showed off his chiseled body and different tattoos while his lady love grabbed ahold of his shoulder and took the pic. She could be seen wearing just a bra top and bracelet with her short hairdo slicked back. Cody’s freshly shaved head, which he buzzed off during his time in self-isolation, was also on display as he struck a very sexy pose for the camera. “Captain’s dance with the devil,” he captioned the pic which left their fans repeatedly calling them the “hottest couple” in Hollywood. One even made a prediction about their possible future together, writing, “Ughhh your babies are going to be so cuteee.”

Miley & Cody’s time inside has been filled with a bunch of different moments that range from sexy to funny. The “We Can’t Stop” singer gave him a glam makeover when she did his makeup on Saturday, April 11, where the results looked pretty darn good on him. Miley appeared to go makeup-free for the hilarious footage as she applied eyeliner on her hunky beau’s eyes.

Cody, meanwhile, appeared to love every minute of it as he raised his eyebrows in a sexy kind of way while she was doing her thing. What made the clip even more fabulous was that RuPaul‘s song “Sissy That Walk” was playing in the background! Miley guest starred on RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s 11th season premiere last year.

View this post on Instagram

captain’s dance with the devil

A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) on

Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24, did something similar, makeup wise, when the former Game of Thrones star painted her man’s face by putting some magenta eyeshadow all over his eyelids on in a set of Instagram photos posted on Thursday, April 9. “That highlight,” she wrote on one of the pics that showed the singer’s side profile and glistening cheek bones.